Fourth and final plea taken in Murder of Ontario woman

On Thursday, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Colarco announced that Knowledge Couser, formerly of 205 Depew Street, Rochester, pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree, in the death of Julie Martin. The Plea was conditioned on him being sentenced to 20 years to Life and Waiving all rights to Appeal.

Sentencing has been adjourned until October 18, 2018, at 9:30 am. Couser was remanded to jail where he will await sentencing

On February 1, 2017, Deputies responded to 79 Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario for a death investigation. Deputies found Julie L. Martin, age 52, deceased inside the residence. After a lengthy investigation Deputies arrested four people.

Jasmine J. Harlee, age 22, at the time of her arrest, formerly of 8601 York Settlement Road in Sodus, the victim’s daughter, had been staying with Martin at the time of the crime. She pled guilty on June 22 to Murder in the Second Degree.

Harlee admitted her role to enlist and conspire with her then boyfriend, Couser, Malquan Drayton, Couser’s brother, Davontae Devine, in a plot to kill Martin and collect a $30,000 life insurance policy.

Harlee agreed to transport the men to and from the Martin home on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. Investigators said Devine and Drayton hid in a closet and when Martin returned home, they jumped out, scaring her. When she fell to the ground Devine allegedly “held a pillow over her face…until she stopped moving”.

After meeting with Martin family members, it was decided to accept the Harlee plea with conditions she would serve 20 years to life in prison and waive any appeal. She will be formally sentenced August 23rd.

Malquan A. Drayton, age 19, at the time of his arrest, formerly of 53 Pinnacle Road in Pittsford, New York, pled guilty to Robbery in the First Degree for his involvement and will be sentenced on August 23.

Davontae M. Devine, age 18, at the time of his arrest, of 53 Pinnacle Road in Pittsford, New York, pled guilty to Murder in the Second Degree and is expected to be sentenced to 20 years to life on September 20.

All four had been originally charged with Murder in the First Degree and Conspiracy in the Second Degree.