Free COVID-19 testing in Wayne, Dec. 30 by appointment

Wayne County Public Health is partnering with Finger Lakes Community Health to provide free COVID-19 testing for the public on December 30, 2020.

Finger Lakes Health is organizing asymptomatic testing opportunities for residents in the 4 counties, including Wayne.

“Testing availability for asymptomatic people has been challenging for our rural communities and we are pleased to be able to provide increased access to testing for our residents,” said Wayne County Public Health Deputy Director, Kerry VanAuken. Finger Lakes Community Health will offer rapid testing to anyone regardless of their county of residence and free of charge on December 30th, at their Newark, NY location.

Pre-registration is required.

Test results will be communicated within 24 hours. VanAuken further stated, “Dates and times may change due to scheduling and staffing, but all four of the participating counties are committed to providing these additional offerings to our residents.”

Testing in Wayne County will be offered this Wednesday 12/30 from 9:00 am-11:00 am at Finger Lakes Health’s Newark office located at 513 West Union St. in the Cannery Row Mall. The link to preregister is https://localcommunityhealth.com/

Wayne County Public Health officials are encouraging all of its residents to practice good hand hygiene, wear a mask and social distance in public and do not go to work or school if you are experiencing any symptoms consistent with COVID. Protect others by wearing your mask correctly covering both your mouth and nose.

Follow their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WayneCountyPublicHealth/and the official Wayne County website at https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/for the most up to date information on COVID and COVID testing events happening in Wayne County. If you have questions call (315) 946-5749 or email WCPH@co.wayne.ny.us.

As of 12/24/20, Total COVID Cases were 1,972, new cases since last ppdate: 25, Total Resolved Cases: 1516, Total Deaths: 23, Current Active* Cases: 433. 8.92% positivity rate

New nursing home cases: 17 active in various nursing homes.