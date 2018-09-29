Friday night fire damages Bob’s Family Furniture in Palmyra

At approximately 7 p.m Friday (9/28), a call came in to 911 and the Palmyra Fire Department that the Bobs Family Furniture store located at 100 Throop Street in the Village of Palmyra was on fire.

Owner Todd Rider said he was assisting a customer when another customer, who had just pulled in, came in the store to alert them the front of the building was in flames. Todd and another sales associate were able to exit the building as fire crews from Palmyra and surrounding communities came to assist in tackling the blaze.

A hole was cut in the roof to gain access to one of the warehouses, which Rider said likely avoided further damage to that particular building.