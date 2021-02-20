Friends mourn passing of former Deputy, Palmyra Police Sergeant Jim Showman

When he retired from law enforcement in 2014, at the age of 57, Jim Showman was open to whatever came next. He wanted to move on to the next phase of his life with his wife Cindy and his 3 grown children.

Jim, who spent 39 years in law enforcement, and was very involved in Wayne Central sports (especially wrestling), and active with the Wayne Central School Board, died unexpectedly, on February 17, from an undiagnosed bout with Leukemia.

He was born in Geneva, before his family moved to Sodus Point, where his Dad ran a coal train trestle engine. They later moved to the Village of Palmyra, where Jim spent his childhood and high school years. He graduated from Pal-Mac High School in 1975.

After high school, Jim received his Criminal Justice degree in 1977. This led him, in 1978, to accept a job as a police officer with the Sodus Point Police Department, and later a job with the Village of Palmyra Police Department. After a year on the road patrol there, he went to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and worked for the Juvenile Division for about 7 years. Jim enjoyed being an instructor in the D.A.R.E. program, teaching school kids (5th graders) about drug prevention/education. In 1996, he signed on with the Palmyra Police as a Road Patrol Officer for a year, and became Sergeant in March 1997, retiring from law enforcement in 2014.

Former Police Chief, Dave Dalton, praised Jim’s connection and historical knowledge of the Palmrya Village. “When we worked together, I could count on him for anything. He knew everyone, and his knowledge of the Village and most of the people in it was amazing. He was a great cop and a great friend,” said Dalton. He was also a bit of a jokester, Dave remembered.

The two shared time in a law-enforcement membership Motorcycle Club for a number of year after both retired, and they remained friends.

Jim and his wife Cindy moved 41 years ago to the Town of Ontario, where they raised their three sons: Dan, Eric, and Steve. The boys all attended Wayne Central schools and were involved in many sports: wrestling, basketball, soccer and more. Cindy and Jim were very involved with all of their sports. He also volunteered as a Boy Scout leader, church volunteer, substitute teacher, and was involved for many years in the Masonic Lodge.

After retirement, Jim worked for the Town of Ontario as a Court Bailiff, was a past Ontario Town Board member and on the Town’s Zoning Board. Recently, he was serving as a member of the Wayne Central School Board.

After battling Multiple Myeloma cancer a number of years ago, Jim was doing fine with a daily chemotherapy drug. Then, about three weeks ago, while he was snowblowing his driveway, Jim came back in the house complaining of a shortness of breath. He was tested and hospitalized about two weeks ago, and diagnosed with Leukemia.

Late Tuesday evening/Wednesday morning, his wife Cindy was finally allowed to visit him in the hospital. Cindy found him struggling to breathe, and just as suddenly he passed away that morning at about 4:00 a.m.

Wayne Central administration praised Jim’s commitment and his loss to the community.

“Jim was elected to the Board of Education last spring. His time on the Board was short but his commitment to our students was unwavering. One example that exemplifies this is the fact that in recent weeks he remoted into several meetings and stayed up to speed on all issues while receiving treatment in the hospital. He will be missed,” stated Wayne Superintendent of Schools Joe Siracuse.

In a Times interview in 2014, Jim shared that the meaning of life, to him, was to be able to look back and be satisfied with what you have done.