Gananda Capital Improvement Vote December 17, Info meeting Dec. 16

On Tuesday, December 17, 2019, Gananda Central School District residents are invited to vote on the proposed $9,500,000 capital improvement project entitled “Preserving Our Future”. The vote will be held from 12-9pm at Ruben A. Cirillo High School.

Designed to address a variety of maintenance needs within the district, the capital improvement project provides improvements to the district’s facilities in an effort to enhance safety and security while also maintaining a comfortable learning environment for our students.

According to the district, major components of this project include altering the parking and traffic flow to the high school to increase safety, replacing outdated roofing on all buildings, and updating mechanical systems to ensure a productive learning environment.

The safety and security of all students is the district’s number one priority. In working with local law enforcement agencies, it has been recommended that the school provide a single point of access for students to enter and depart Ruben A. Cirillo High School. The updated traffic pattern will provide a single point of access for students to enter the building and parking lots to increase the overall safety of our students.

As with all buildings, roofing is essential to keep structures in tact. Replacing roofing on the District’s buildings is an ongoing project with a total of approximately 360,000 square feet of space to maintain at all three school buildings. Roofs to be replaced include the flat roofs at the middle school, portions of the elementary school roof and the high school roof. A complete diagram of the roofs to be updated at each building is included on the website.

Updating the mechanical systems within our schools is also an essential component to providing a comfortable learning environment. The air handling units at the elementary school pool and middle school will be replaced to help maintain the integrity of the air our students breath on a daily basis. These units will unfortunately not be equipped with air conditioning as that is not in the budget for this particular project.

The vote for the project will be held on Tuesday, December 17 from 12-9 pm at Ruben A. Cirillo High School. Voters should use the athletic entrance off Eddy Road. Learn more at the public information forum on Monday, December 16 from 6:30 pm-7:30 pm at Richard Mann Elementary, room #810. Information is also available on the district’s website, gananda.org.