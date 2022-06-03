Powered by Dark Sky
June 4th 2022, Saturday
Gananda School District goes into lockdown after text message to 911

by WayneTimes.com
June 3, 2022

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says an initial report came in just before 11 a.m. this morning of a text message from inside the school of a kidnapping in progress as well as a person with a gun inside the building.

The school district went into their lockdown/lockout procedures as multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on scene quickly.

At approximately 12:30pm, Sheriff Rob Milby addressed the crowd of parents and residents that had gathered outside the entrance to say everyone inside was safe and that it had been a false alarm.

After a separate incident last week and the recent shootings around the country, parents could be seen visibly shaken even after receiving the "all-clear" from Sheriff Milby.

We will update readers with more information as it becomes available. Tune in to our news partners at 13WHAM for up-to-the minute- coverage.

