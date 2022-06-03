Gananda School District goes into lockdown after text message to 911

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says an initial report came in just before 11 a.m. this morning of a text message from inside the school of a kidnapping in progress as well as a person with a gun inside the building.

The school district went into their lockdown/lockout procedures as multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on scene quickly.

At approximately 12:30pm, Sheriff Rob Milby addressed the crowd of parents and residents that had gathered outside the entrance to say everyone inside was safe and that it had been a false alarm.

After a separate incident last week and the recent shootings around the country, parents could be seen visibly shaken even after receiving the "all-clear" from Sheriff Milby.

We will update readers with more information as it becomes available. Tune in to our news partners at 13WHAM for up-to-the minute- coverage.