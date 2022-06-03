Gananda School District goes into lockdown after text message to 911

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department says an initial report came in just before 11 a.m. this morning of a text message from inside the school of a kidnapping in progress as well as a person with a gun inside the building.
The school district went into their lockdown/lockout procedures as multiple law enforcement agencies arrived on scene quickly.
At approximately 12:30pm, Sheriff Rob Milby addressed the crowd of parents and residents that had gathered outside the entrance to say everyone inside was safe and that it had been a false alarm.
After a separate incident last week and the recent shootings around the country, parents could be seen visibly shaken even after receiving the "all-clear" from Sheriff Milby.
We will update readers with more information as it becomes available.
LYONS: T. Melvin ‘Rebel’ Lowery, 87, died Wednesday (June 1, 2022) at the Wayne County Nursing Home. Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (June 11th) at the Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps Street, Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Memorials, in his name, may be made to […]
SODUS/ENGLEWOOD, FL: Entered into rest peacefully on June 1, 2022 at age 88. Predeceased by her husband: Joseph F. Holla and son, James Michael Holla. Lorraine was a devoted and well respected Registered Nurse for many years at Newark Wayne Community and Rochester General Hospitals. Survived by her children, Raymond J. Holla, Mary (Tim) Morse, […]