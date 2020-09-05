Gananda School to use thermal temperature camera as staff/students enter the building

In preparation to welcome back students for the fall, Gananda Central School District recently added new thermal temperature cameras to each school building entrance and also the transportation office.

The cameras, installed by Lantek Security and Automation, have the ability to scan up to 30 students at a time as they enter the school building. Upon arrival each morning, as students and staff enter their respective buildings, they will automatically be scanned for a temperature of over 99.9 degrees. If a student or staff member has a temperature above the designated temperature setting, a picture will be taken and sent to the building administration and school nurse alerting them to the increased temperature.

Administration and school nurses will then work to identify the student or staff member and isolate them for further evaluation.

“This school year is going to look different than previous years,” says Superintendent Dr. Shawn Van Scoy. “The health and safety of our students and staff is a priority, and one of the most effective ways for us to monitor our student and staff temperatures is through using these new thermal cameras.”

In addition to the installation of the thermal cameras, the district is also spacing desks in classrooms six feet apart, requiring masks for all students, and has increased cleaning procedures throughout the day and between bus runs.

Parents had the choice to have their child participate in either full-time virtual learning or a hybrid in-person plan for middle and high school students, or a full in-person plan for the elementary students. The first day of school for Gananda Central School District is Wednesday, September 9, 2020.