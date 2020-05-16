Garbage truck driver hit by driver in Macedon in stable condition

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff investigated a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision that occurred on State Route 350 near Route 31F in the Town of Macedon Wednesday morning at 7:51 a.m.

A K&D Disposal truck operated by Joseph E. Davenport, age 37 of Newark, had stopped in the westbound lane of travel. Mr. Davenport exited the truck to grab a garbage tote when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle operated by Matthew M. Scheemaker, age 29 of Walworth.

Mr. Davenport sustained serious injuries and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight. At press time he was listed in stable condition. He suffered a broken elbow, broken left knee, broken ankle, several broken ribs and severe back and neck injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by South Macedon and Macedon Center Fire Departments, Macedon Town Ambulance and Macedon Police. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Team Responded and the investigation is on going.

Heather Noble, Joe’s sister, organized a Go-Fund Me page for her brother Joe Davenport and his family reported that

the site raised $5,000 in 24 hours. https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-joe-davenport

“His injuries are extensive and he will be in the hospital for awhile and will have a long road to recovery to follow,” wrote Noble.

On his condition, she noted that Joe had the first of many surgeries yesterday (5/14). Due to his condition, his surgeries need to be spaced out. He will be in the hospital for a long time. Then will likely have a long road of physical therapy. His family will need all the help they can get.

Heather testified that “Joe is a great person. He is the best brother and son, he his a wonderful husband and loving Father of 3. Anyone who knows him would tell you he is an amazing friend. He’d never ever ask for any help, but he is the first to help someone. He will be out of work for a long time, if he is able to go back at all. Due to Covid19 we his family are not even able to visit him.”

Noble also noted: “Please slow down and take caution when passing garbage trucks on the road”