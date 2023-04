Constellation’s R.E. Ginna Nuclear Power Plant will perform a test of its public notification system between 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

The test will involve sounding all 96 sirens in Ginna’s 10-mile radius for three to five minutes. Additional single-siren tests may be conducted throughout the day.

Constellation tests Ginna’s siren system on a daily, quarterly, and annual basis to ensure public safety.