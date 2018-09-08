Governor announces New 24/7 Open Access Center in Wayne County

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo has announced a new 24/7 Open Access Center in Wayne County is now open to help residents access addiction treatment services. The Center, located in Lyons and operated by the Wayne Behavioral Health Network, will deliver immediate engagement, assessment, and referrals to treatment.

“As New York continues to fight to end the opioid epidemic, it’s important we ensure treatment and services are available to residents when they need it the most,” Governor Cuomo said.

The Wayne Behavioral Health Network Open Access Center is located at 1519 Nye Road in Lyons and is officially offering services 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. through Sunday, September 2. The center will reopen on Tuesday, September 4 offering services from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week and will eventually remain open 24/7. The new Open Access Center is supported by $450,000 through the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.

Senator Pam Helming said, “The addiction crisis continues to be an epidemic that is plaguing our communities and devastating local families. The opening of a 24/7 Open Access Center in Wayne County is a tremendous step forward for local people battling addiction and their families. It will allow those fighting addiction to get help immediately right here in our community. Seeking help for a drug or alcohol problem is not something that happens only during regular business hours. .”

Assemblyman Robert Oaks said, “The opening of a local, 24-hour center to help those afflicted with alcoholism and substance abuse puts needed services within ready reach at a critical time. It will go a long way to help people take the first steps toward recovery.”

Steven M. LeRoy, Chairman of the Wayne County Board of Supervisors said, “This new 24/7 Access Center in Lyons, New York, will provide necessary assessments and referrals to the mental and physical health care needed by the residents of Wayne and surrounding counties. Addiction is a terrible health threat that we must all acknowledge and support each and every effort to help those with chemical dependence obtain recovery resources.”

New Yorkers struggling with an addiction, or whose loved ones are struggling, can find help and hope by calling the state’s toll-free, 24-hour, 7-day-a-week HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (Short Code 467369).