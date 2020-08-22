Governor will allow voters to request an Absentee Ballot due to risk of illness, including COVID

With state and local elections commissioners renewing their push for allowing expanded absentee balloting beyond the normal exemptions granted for illness or trips out of the area, Governor Cuomo, extended the relief given during the June Primaries. The Governor had allowed voters to request absentee ballots due to coronavirus concerns for the June Primaries, saying “New Yorkers shouldn’t have to choose between their health and their civic duty.”

With Governor Cuomo announcing on Thursday, that he will sign a bill to allow the same change for those requesting absentee ballots for the November election, many are feeling relief.

Voters are encouraged to request Absentee Ballots as early as possible, due to postal delivery timing or potential delays. An application is available for download on the County Board of Elections website. https://web.co.wayne.ny.us/index.php/wayne-county-board-of-elections/

Asked about this week’s announcement from the Governor, Wayne County Elections Commissioner John Zornow said: “Executive orders are only good for a limited time and the order that the Governor gave for the primaries had expired. So, basically, the Governor signed into law a similar order pertaining to the general election, allowing voters the right to request an absentee ballot due to risk of illness to themselves or others. “

How to request an absentee

ballot for November election:

Anyone who requested an absentee ballot for the Primary Election, will have to apply again for November. Actual Ballots will not be available to mail out to voters until early October, but they encourage voters to apply EARLY for an absentee ballot if needed. If you will be absent from your county on election day because of your occupation, business, vacation, studies, disability, or health issues, (including risk of illness), you can request an absentee ballot by completing the absentee application. (mark “temporary illness” for Covid risk exception)

If you are applying by mail, you must do so at least 7 days before the election. If you are applying in person, at the Board of Elections (7376 State Route 31, Suite 1200, Lyons, Public Safety Building) you may do so up to and including the day before the election. Your Absentee Ballot must be returned with a postmark no later than the day of the election.

If you need further instructions, your can call the BOE in Wayne County at 315 946-7400. The office requires an original copy of the Absentee Application (fax or email not accepted) on file before issuing the Absentee Ballot. Office Hours 9 AM – 5 PM Monday – Friday.