Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
April 3rd 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Hasenauer to hold “Fireside Chat” online about Newark School District

by WayneTimes.com
April 3, 2021

Newark Central School District Superintendent Susan Hasenauer will hold her first Parent/Community member “Fireside Chat” online via Zoom April 6th from 6 to 7 p.m..

Having primarily met with staff and students since her first day on the job February 22nd,  Hasenauer is hoping, in light of COVID restrictions, this informal forum will allow participating parents and community members the opportunity to become better acquainted with her.

During the Zoom meeting she will share her background, plans for the next three months and future expectations.

One of the main points of discussion will center around the increase of in-person learning at Newark High School and Newark Middle School beginning April 19th, the first day of the fourth quarter making period. Students currently receiving in-person instruction two days a week under the hybrid learning model will begin attending both schools four days a week.

There will be NO changes for students who are currently participating in the full-time remote learning model. There also will be no changes for students at the elementary school level.

Hasenauer announced the change March 16th after weeks of dialogue and planning with administrators, teachers, other staff and Board of Education members on how best to safely allow students increased in-person learning time in both schools.

“The District promised to make the change only if it could be done in a manner that would keep the health and safety of students and staff as the top priority and in a way that would keep as much consistency for student learning as possible,” she said. “We are confident our plan allows us to continue to follow guidelines from the Wayne County Department of Health and will support more opportunities for academic success and socialization for students.”

During the “Fireside Chat,” there will also be a question and answer session. Please submit questions, in advance, via e-mail to Stacy Warren at  stacy.warren@newarkcsd.org Persons who plan to participate in the “Fireside Chat” must obtain a Zoom link from Warren via the same e-mail address. Anyone with questions may call Warren at 315-332-3217.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Fillmore, Mary E. Norton Fisher

ROSE: Entered into rest on March 31, 2021 at age 91, although she only admitted to being slightly over 21. Predeceased by her parents: Harry and Lillian Brewer Norton; husbands: Roger J. Fisher and Harold W. Fillmore; sons: LaVerne Fillmore and Richard B. Fisher and sons in law: Frank E. Welcher and Kent C. Young. […]

Read More
Morey, Michael W.

RED CREEK: Michael W. Morey, 66, of Red Creek, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Waterloo, son of the late Wilson Morey and Shirley Carlson Morey. Prior to retirement he was employed by the DPW for Village of East Rochester. He was known as Mr. […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square