Hasenauer to hold “Fireside Chat” online about Newark School District

Newark Central School District Superintendent Susan Hasenauer will hold her first Parent/Community member “Fireside Chat” online via Zoom April 6th from 6 to 7 p.m..

Having primarily met with staff and students since her first day on the job February 22nd, Hasenauer is hoping, in light of COVID restrictions, this informal forum will allow participating parents and community members the opportunity to become better acquainted with her.

During the Zoom meeting she will share her background, plans for the next three months and future expectations.

One of the main points of discussion will center around the increase of in-person learning at Newark High School and Newark Middle School beginning April 19th, the first day of the fourth quarter making period. Students currently receiving in-person instruction two days a week under the hybrid learning model will begin attending both schools four days a week.

There will be NO changes for students who are currently participating in the full-time remote learning model. There also will be no changes for students at the elementary school level.

Hasenauer announced the change March 16th after weeks of dialogue and planning with administrators, teachers, other staff and Board of Education members on how best to safely allow students increased in-person learning time in both schools.

“The District promised to make the change only if it could be done in a manner that would keep the health and safety of students and staff as the top priority and in a way that would keep as much consistency for student learning as possible,” she said. “We are confident our plan allows us to continue to follow guidelines from the Wayne County Department of Health and will support more opportunities for academic success and socialization for students.”

During the “Fireside Chat,” there will also be a question and answer session. Please submit questions, in advance, via e-mail to Stacy Warren at stacy.warren@newarkcsd.org Persons who plan to participate in the “Fireside Chat” must obtain a Zoom link from Warren via the same e-mail address. Anyone with questions may call Warren at 315-332-3217.