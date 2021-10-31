Heavy rains lead to havoc in many areas of the County

Heavy, steady rainfall on Tuesday that lasted throughout the day flooded roads and basements in many county neighborhoods. According to Public Works Director Kevin Rooney three to four inches fell, adding to the prior week of rains throughout the area.

By Friday, only Armitage Road on the border of Wayne and Seneca Counties in the Town Lyons, near the Clyde River area, was still flooded due to its low lying stretch.

Several other roads were temporarily flooded but subsided by Thursday.

Wayne Country District Attorney, Mike Calarco, discovered the sump pump at his Newark residence failed, leading to three inches of water flooding his basement. Around the County, area fire departments, especially on the east manned stations, prepared for basement pumping. Several residential properties needed multiple calls according to Wayne County Fire Coordinator Rick Bond.

High waters in the Clyde River dumping into the Erie Canal in Lyons, fed the already heavy flow, producing rapid water movement in the otherwise calm canal intersection.

In Macedon, several fields flooded as Mud Creek spilled over its banks. They were receding by Friday morning.

Marty Aman, Executive Director of the Wayne County Water & Sewer Authority stated “Certainly the facilities were taxed, and running very heavy, especially in Lyons, but thankfully it was at a measured pace.

The ground is now super saturated, so we will see what this weekend brings.”

There was also a major power outage in the Gananda/Walworth area which lasted for over four hours.