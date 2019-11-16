Helming and Local Enforcement: Stop the Madness and Halt New ‘Criminal Justice Reforms’

State Senator Pam Helming, along with State Assemblyman Brian Manktewlow, Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco, joined Finger Lakes District Attorney’s, State Correction officials law enforcement officials from round the area on Friday (11/15).

The collection of law officials came together to get the message out top the public concerning dramatic changes to the state’s current criminal justice system that are set to go into effect on January 1, 2020.

“These ‘reforms’ were rushed by New York State with virtually no input from law enforcement agencies or crime victims advocates. Already, there are numerous examples across the state of suspects who would be detained under current law, but by January 1, 2020, will be free to go. This creates serious safety concerns for our law abiding citizens and simply put, is a public safety nightmare. It is now more important than ever that we speak out and work together to halt the implementation of these so-called reforms. We must push for real measures that protect crime victims and hold criminals responsible for their actions,” Senator Pam Helming said.

Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts described the new reforms as the “Disaster that looms”. “It would appear in all respects that this legislation was pushed through the budget process with virtually no consideration given to the smaller counties. The majority of the counties outside of New York City do not have large staff – some as few as one full-time Assistant. At no point was the position of prosecutors considered in establishing these so called reforms. As January 1, 2020 looms, a defendant charged with a home invasion burglary will be arraigned, can tell the Court he has absolutely no intention of returning to Court where he faces fifteen years in prison, indicates he will absolutely not abide by an Order of Protection and the Court has to release this person. When he does not appear as he promised he would not, the court has to wait 48 hours to issue a warrant, what is considered a 48 hour head start, and when he is arrested and brought back to Court – because he only missed one Court date – he gets released AGAIN without bail. There needs to be a step back so that those of us West of the Hudson River can be heard about the impact this legislation will have on our communities and victims,” said Jim Ritts, Ontario County District Attorney.

“The implementation of the new bail reform bill and the discovery law has created an uneven playing field for prosecution and law enforcement. The forgotten voices that have not been heard are the victims of crimes who have to fear for their protection. Imagine being the victim of a violent crime and running in to the person who violated you out in public. There is little doubt that some criminal cases may end up being dismissed, which is a very bad message to send to victims and their families. The legislature should have sought input from those of us who work within the system every day. If change was required, it should have been done gradually and with all the stakeholders at the table. In the two years that I have been in office, I have not seen the level of stress and anxiety in my staff as I have over the last few months,” Mike Calarco, Wayne County District Attorney said.