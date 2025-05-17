Helping to curb food insecurity here in Wayne County

A newly released report from Feeding America shows that food insecurity continues to trend in the wrong direction nationally as well as here in the Finger Lakes region.

Nearly 10,000 more people experienced some form of food insecurity in 2023 compared to 2022 within Foodlink’s 10-county service area, according to the latest “Map the Meal Gap” report.

FoodLink presdient Julia Tedesco said in a statement “While Foodlink and its nonprofit partners continue to do all that we can to support those who need food assistance while food prices remain high, more must be done through policy and legislation on the state and federal level to reverse this troubling trend.”

This comes amid proposed cuts to programs like SNAP, Meals on Wheels and other government funded/supported programs that help to mitigate the problem facing thousands in our area.

Local assemblyman Brian Manktelow, says solutions should start here at home.

"Now more than ever we need to invest in our local farms, and provide easier ways for residents to access the readily available fresh fruits and vegetables that are grown in their community. In this year’s budget we increased the funding for the Nutrition New York which provides diverts surplus farm fresh foods to communities in need. Even though funding for Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program remained flat we still invested over $100 million into our local food bank programs. We will continue to look at ways to improve our food banks and help fight food insecurity in our community and across the state"

Senator Pam Helming says she too remains committed to ensuring access for rural communities to get the assistance they need.

“It is unclear how the proposed changes to federally funded programs could, if it all, impact Wayne County residents. It is my hope that any changes will merely streamline the SNAP process by eliminating potential loopholes, cutting unnecessary administrative costs and ensuring benefits go directly into the hands of individuals and families who need them. As a State Senator, I have been a longtime supporter of programs that address food insecurity in our rural communities while also promoting partnerships with our local farmers. Programs like Nourish NY, Farm to School Initiatives, Meals on Wheels, and expanding the free school breakfast and lunch program are all initiatives that I strongly advocate for and encourage at the state level.”

Now in its 15th year, Map the Gap is the only study that provides local-level estimates of food insecurity for every county and congressional district.

Here in Wayne County, the food insecurity rate is 11.9%, meaning nearly 11,000 local residents struggle to keep meals on the table for themselves and their families on a regular basis.

Area food pantries have long been a source of assistance, but funding cuts and lack of volunteers and donations can find many area organizations falling short.

Heather Keenan is a volunteer with the Macedon Food Pantry, and says the organization can sometimes struggle to maintain certain items families need.

"We average about 65 families or 140 people a month. We have to buy personal products like toilet paper, paper towels, toothpaste and toothbrushes, shampoo, soap, and baby diapers and wipes. These types of items cannot be purchased with our families’ SNAP benefits."

As federal dollars are potentially in limbo, many organizations are seeking help from the community to fill the gap. Keenan says donations of personal items like those listed above and individual food donations can go a long way to keeping local families safe and fed.

Wayne County has several food pantries that would benefit from your attention and donations. A full list can be found at waynepartnership.org/food-pantries.

FoodLink and the Wayne County Partnership will also have several more drive-up food distribution events throughout the County in May and June. A full listing can be found atwaynepartnership.org/calendar.