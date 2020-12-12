Here is the latest Covid-19 Update for Wayne County

Here is the Wayne County Public Health’s latest update to COVID-19 statistics. As of 12/11/20, Wayne County Public Health can confirm that the total number of positive cases of COVID-19 is now at 1,409.

At this time, there are also 33,128 tests completed and processed, with 31,719 of them receiving negative results. These are completed tests WITH lab results, it would be greatly appreciated. This is not the total number of our residents who have been tested, we only post statistics that include results. They do not include tests pending results in those numbers, and are waiting the processing of many more tests at this time.

Out of the 1,409 positive cases, 1,074 cases resolved/recovered, 315 cases remain active and recovering, 25 cases require hospitalization. There have now been 20 deaths of a people related to COVID-19.

*PLEASE NOTE* Active Cases in Nursing/Adult homes will now reflect cases among residents and staff. These numbers are a breakout of total active cases, not in addition to them.

Active cases in nursing homes and adult care facilities: 32

Please protect your families, your neighbors, and your community, by continuing to constantly take all of the following 1) Remember to social distance in public by 6’ or more.

2) Wear a mask whenever you are around others in public.

3) Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.