High speed chase ends with spike strips deployed

Records show three prior DWI convictions

A vehicle racing westbound on Route 104 on Friday (3/29) at 11:22 p.m. in the Town of Huron, reached speeds up to 98 miles per hour, according to State Troopers out of Wolcott.

It ended 17 minutes later after the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office deployed two sets of spike strips successfully on Route 104, first at Geneva Road, then again near Tuckahoe Road the Town of Williamson.

The vehicle operator, Lewis W. Hall, age 52, of 335 Factory Street in Watertown, NY was taken into custody.

Troopers stated Hall had become engaged in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend and took her vehicle without permission. The vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.

Hall was intoxicated and subsequently arrested for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle; Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree; Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle in the Third Degree; No License; Improper License; License Restriction Violation; Aggravated Unlicensed Operation Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree-Alcohol; Felony DWI-with two previous convictions within the last 10 years; Circumventing Interlock Device-Operating Without an Interlock Devise as required by prior DWI convictions; Reckless Driving; Drinking Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle; Refusal to Submit tot a Breath test and numerous other vehicle and traffic offenses. Hall was arraigned in Williamson Town Court and remanded to jail on No Bail, to reappear in Williamson Court. Records show Hall has had a total of three DWI convictions within the last 15 years.

A Stay-Way Court Order of Protection was issued preventing Hall from having any contact with the girlfriend.