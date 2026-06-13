Historic County courthouse undergoes extensive interior restoration project

Wayne County’s courthouse building has seen its fair share of renovations over the past 200 plus years. Originally constructed in 1824, the building had fallen into decline by 1850 and was in desperate need of repair. As the county explored restoration plans, a massive fire completely destroyed the original building, leaving local officials with no choice but to start from the ground up.

By 1854, the courthouse had been rebuilt by renowned Rochester architect Henry Searle who designed a masterpiece in the grand Greek Revival style, complete with a crowning silver octagonal dome, soaring entrance columns, and a majestic flight of stone steps.

While the exterior has had a facelift or two since then, the building’s interior is now getting a little TLC of its own.

The building’s extensive woodwork, which includes ornate staircases and paneling, is now getting the attention it so desperately needed thanks to a local company who specializes in historical restoration.

Westcott Total Solutions won the bid to refinish the interior woodwork, stripping away nearly 200 years of old shellac and bringing new life to the old building.

Owner Andrew Wescott says "We are incredibly proud to strip back the years and honor the rich history of this magnificent New York landmark."

Work is already underway and will be ongoing for the next several weeks.

"Our scope of work involves removing all decaying varnish and refinishing the surfaces. The original shellac is still present, but it is heavily wrinkled, aged, and weathered. We will be refinishing it with an amber polyurethane to restore the golden oak color and protect the wood for decades."

The work spans from the entrance of the courthouse to the main hallway, and from the entrance up the stairs to the courtroom.

"We are also removing all the doors so we can restore the hardware back to its original state."

Andrew is the third generation, following in his father and grandfather’s footsteps. He says he created Westcott Total Solutions as a sister company to their Wescotts Furniture Stripping and Refinishing, specifically to take on off-site jobs and on-site restoration projects such as this.

Thanks to new advances in stripping and refinishing, the process is 100% dust and odor free utilizing state of the art lasers and 11 stages of activated carbon filtering allowing as little interruption to the courthouse as possible.

Wescott says the work began on June 1st and is expected to be completed by August.

You can follow their progress at www.wescotttotalsolutions.com.