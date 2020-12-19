Historic local Movie Theatre survives pandemic for sake of the Community

In the days of pandemic home confinement, and Netflix watching, a local small business, overlooked in this struggle to survive, is the movie theatre.

You might not feel bad for the big conglomerate Movie Houses, but a town and community staple in Lyons is certainly feeling the struggle.

According to owner Bob Ohmann, the Ohmann Theatre on William Street in Lyons is holding on, not only for its own survival, but the entire downtown Lyons businesses. Keeping the theatre alive, potentially bring visitors and buyers to the area. ...And a sense of stability to the community.

The Ohmann Theatre was built in 1915 by Burt Ohmann in Lyons, New York. Burt operated the theatre through the 1930’s. His sons Robert and Myron took over the management of the theatre together through the following twenty years. Robert continued to run the theatre as the sole proprietor and theatre manager until the late 1980’s. In 2005 his oldest son Bob brought the theatre back to the Ohmann family with a complete reconstruction.

“The Theatre, which is celebrating its 106th anniversary, has been through and survived, a pandemic before,” said Bob. “The 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak forced the theatre to close for a month back then.”

The current theatre has found ways to struggle through this one.

Bob noted that he completed his second smaller theatre “Ohmann Theatre II”, adjacent to the first, as a second movie venue, with a smaller capacity.

“My booker actually suggested that when Hollywood makes you take a current run movie for two weeks, there are usually not as many viewers in the second week. A smaller venue would allow us to continue the first movie, while bringing in a newer show for the big theatre. We were so pleased to open our second theatre on March 1, 2020, but then COVID-19 restrictions closed us down on March 15th,” Bob acknowledged.

The main Ohmann Theatre has seating for nearly 500 people; COVID restrictions allow a capacity of 50 currently. The second Theatre has about 60 seats and their current allowed capacity is 16.

While Bob was thrilled to have the movie theatre closings lifted 4 weeks ago, it has been a slow comeback.

“Our average weekend show has about 35-40 people. We are running lean - with fewer employees - and I find that I am doing more work here - but it’s a start. I have such a passion for this business.”

Ohmann facilitated many changes and updates while the Theatre was closed. He had to update the heating/cooling systems with special fittings and ionizing lights to kill bacteria through the furnace. A special employee comes in to sanitize rails and seats. Rules and Regulations are posted concerning mask wearing and social distancing, and ticket sales are going online to prevent the time and safety issues associated with selling tickets in line at the theatre.

“We were very fortunate that, during the shutdown, many agencies rented our theatre. There were schools, and County agencies who needed space for presentations, and some neighborhood groups who wanted small celebration events. The County IDA recently held their award presentation for the Wayne County Kick Off business winner.” Bob explained.

“There are good movies on the way. We have been changing our marquee and using our Facebook page to let people know we are open and what we are showing. For Christmas, we were able to get two great movies: Wonder Woman 1984 and News of the World , with Tom Hanks. We will show these beginning on Christmas Day and hope the public will come out.”

The historic Ohmann Theatre will show the holiday movies 7 days –Friday, Dec. 25 through Thurs., Dec. 31, following all the NYS and CDC guidelines, including limits on seating. Masks are required for all attendees. Movie tickets will be $8 for adults/Seniors & Students pay $7 and children get in for $6.

“I can’t wait for Normal again; when we are all safe. I am very enthusiastic going forward. We will find our way out of this!” Ohman exclaimed.

by Patti Holdraker