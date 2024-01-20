Powered by Dark Sky
January 20th 2024, Saturday
×
Hooligan’s Eastside Grill opens its doors in Macedon

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2024

With a very soft opening on Sunday January 14th, for the Bills game crowd, Hooligans Eastside Grill on Route 31 (1011 Pittsford-Palmyra Road) in Macedon, opened its doors. 

The gleaming new Sports Bar interior welcomed a good crowd Sunday night, and opened for lunch, starting on Monday. They boast 32 beers on tap, and 40 (count them) TVs throughout the dining and bar area. State and local dignitaries were invited to a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday morning to enjoy the ambiance and taste some of their great bar menu and awesome wings. State Senator Pam Helming and State Assemblyman Brian Manketlow offered greetings, best wishes and State citations.

The restaurant will be open 7 days a week 11am til 2 am, except Sundays they will open at noon.

