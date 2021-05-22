House hit by van in Village of Palmyra to be demolished

It was reported the Spectrum Cable service van was travelling between 80-100 miles per hour on Monday (5/17) at 12:27 p.m. when it plowed into the house on West Main Street in the Village of Palmyra. The entire vehicle hit the front of the house and ended up in the basement.

The driver, Alex M. Newton, age 29, residing at the Salzburg Apratments in palmyra, a Spectrum employee, is believed to have suffered a medical emergency, and/or fell asleep at the wheel, before losing control of the speeding vehicle. It took first responders over an hour to extricate Newton due to the unstable condition of the house. Newton suffered additional arm and leg injuries and was taken by Mercy Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was reported in stable condition on Tuesday.

The back wall of the house was also blown out from the accident. Palmyra Village Code Enforcement Officer Ron Hall, immediately condemned the structure.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do from here. It was just too shocking for me to even be able to think straight about it,” said homeowner Karen Lattanzio. “I’m just going to take it day at a time until I have a roof over my head again.” She was not at home at the time and a neighbor called to inform her of what happened.

Insurance adjusters have also reviewed the incident. Palmyra Police Chief David Smith said the house will likely be torn down.

No homes in the vicinity are in jeopardy, according to Palmyra Police.

The vehicle remained inside the basement as a structural engineer evaluated the scene on Tuesday and hinted the structure may be able to be saved, but that has not been totally determined.

Plans are underway to shore-up the structure with the hopes that Lattanzio could retrieve family photos and some items. Fear was that any attempts to remove the vehicle would lead to the entire structure collapsing.

“We have been in contact with the homeowner and are grateful to learn no one was home at the time the accident occurred. We are working with Palmyra Police as they conduct their investigation,” Spectrum spokeswoman Lara Pritchard said.