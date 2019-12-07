House structurally unsafe after propane/furnace gas explosion

Firefighters and police were called to a home on Wilcox Road in Macedon on Tuesday (12/3) around 9:30 a.m. for a report of an explosion.

The homeowner, Debra Cali, age 67, was home alone in an upstairs bedroom when an apparent gas furnace exploded. Uninjured by the massive blast, Cali, standing outside in the driveway, told authorities that she smelled “rotten eggs” about a half hour before the blast.

The side wall of the home was blown out, along with most of the house windows and a sliding glass door on the back of the house.

Macedon First Assistant Fire Chief Joe Sirianno said the woman was very lucky. “There’s really no explanation,” Sirianno said. “It’s her being in the right place at the right time in the house.”

According to Macedon Town Engineer, Scott Allen, the structure in uninhabitable and will have to be taken down. The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but is being attributed to a propane leak at the furnace.

South Macedon Fire and Rescue was aided at the site by Macedon Center Fire, West Walworth Fire, Walworth Fire, Palmyra Fire, Finger Lakes Ambulance, Macedon PD, Macedon Fire Marshall.