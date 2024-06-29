Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 30th 2024, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 1
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 2
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 3
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 4
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

How are your underground pipes?

by WayneTimes.com
June 29, 2024

A letter from an insurance agency is currently making the rounds regarding protecting yourself from a substantial outlay of money should the water or sewer lines from the road to your home fail. Many residents are not aware that they are responsible for that section of pipe. 

Should a large failure, leak, or rupture occur on your property, wouldn’t your homeowners insurance cover that damage and replacement/repair?

According to Progressive Insurance, you may not be covered by your homeowners insurance, but a rider can be added to your homeowners policy to ensure that you are covered. It is called a water/sewer line endorsement - also known as “buried utility lines coverage”  - and would also cover damage to  underground wires around your home. Even a small break in a water or sewer pipe could cost hundreds or thousands of dollars to repair and may require the excavation of a lot of dirt. Your yard may need to be dug up and then backfilled once the repairs are completed. 

This policy/rider insurance would cover locating and repairing a line (including damaged seals), plus the costs of excavation, fusing, welding, and cutting. Coverage limits on a water/sewer line endorsement will vary by insurer. 

A letter informing residents about  this coverage is currently circulating from a company called HomeServe.  The Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority (WCWSA) is notifying residents that the coverage is not a requirement, but that the letters being sent out are from a reputable source.

If damage to the pipes is caused by something excluded from standard homeowners insurance - such as pipe damage is attributed to faulty construction or poor upkeep - repairs usually won’t be covered with the rider. 

The whole idea of purchasing extra insurance or an endorsement for damage is to encourage homeowners to take care of their pipes, according to Director Marty Aman, Executive Director of the Wayne County Water and Sewer Authority. (WCWSA). 

Feeling better about being covered in case old sewer or water lines are compromised is a decision only the homeowner can make. 

If you know that the pipes to your home are older and in poor shape, and you might possibly be hit by a $3500 or more bill for repair, insurance might be for you. For a few dollars a month, this insurance and peace of mind might be worth it.  (Estimates are in the $40-$50 a year range for the policy)

 The coverage, like any insurance, is not required, but a hedge of bets for possible liability and out of pocket expenses, should damage occur.  “We are just here to alert residents to a service that does cover this need, if they are interested,” explained Aman.  He noted that WCWSA does not benefit from the program and it is not  a requirement.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

VanHall, Jeffrey “Jose” Gordon

 NEWARK: Jeffrey “Jose” Gordon VanHall 64 years old.  Passed away peacefully on Saturday June 22, 2024 He is predeceased by his parents, Nancy and Gordon VanHall and his brother James VanHall  He is survived by his wife Sharon, his son Ryan (Brooke) VanHall, two grandchildren Jenessa and Brennan VanHall, two stepsons Ryan and Christopher Concert, […]

Read More
Craw, Betty Jane (Cunningham) 

September 18, 1940  -June 25, 2024  Walworth: Passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at the age of 83.  Betty was born on September 18, 1940, to the late Clarence and Doris "Colegrove" Cunningham. She is predeceased by her husband David Craw and daughter Michelle Montante.  She is survived by her daughter Pamela Jean (Gerald) DeCausemaker; granddaughter […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square