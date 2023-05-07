How Wayne County School Budgets line up

It’s school budget time again. All eleven districts in Wayne County put up what they consider their best budgets.

The numbers for the 2023-24 proposed budgets are now in place and ready for your vote. The budget amounts, percentage of increase/decrease, tax levy, Propositions and school board candidates are spelled out here. Read the story, take your notes, do your homework and don’t forget to vote on May 16th. See the times and locations listed for each district below.

CLYDE-SAVANNAH

The 2023-24 budget is $27,397,326 which shows no increase in tax levy from last year. There are three propositions on the ballot. Proposition #1 is the Budget. Proposition #2 is for Bus Purchase. Proposition #3 is for a Student Ex-Officio Board Member. Running for 3 seats on the school board are: Pam Anstee, Anthony Nicoletta, Deborah Large, and John Sloan. Vote will be held on May 16th from 12pm-8pm at the Jr. Sr. High School gym foyer.

GANANDA:

The 2023-24 budget is $26,292,350, up 3.5% from last year. The proposed tax levy (amount to be raised by taxpayers) is $11,294,698. There will be just one proposition on the ballot: Proposition #1 is the school budget, There are two openings for Board of Education seats. Running for those seats are: Deborah Napolitano, John Finnegan, Robert Thornton, and Barbara Klube-Falso. The vote will take place at the High School Gym on May 16th from 6am until 9pm.

LYONS

The 2023-24 budget is $29,487,133 . The tax levy is 1.7%. There are two seats on the Board of Education to be filled. Running for those offices are: Cesar Ortiz, Rich Henry (incumbent), Janeen Peeso, Scott Bailey (incumbent) and Melissa Taylor. The vote will be held on May 16th from 9am til 8pm at the Earl Buchanan Auditorium Foyer at the Middle/High School.

MARION

The 2023-24 budget is $22,687,300, up 0.689% from 2022-23). The proposed tax levy is $7,341,759. There are 4 propositions. Proposition #1 is the budget, Propostion #2 is a Bus Purchase, and Proposition #3 is whetehr to allow Student Representative on the Board of Eduation. There are two seats open on the Board of Education. Three candidates are running for those seats are: Christopher McKechney, Amber Taber, and Robert Marshall. The vote will take place on May 16th from noon until 8 pm in the Marion Elementary School Auditorium.

NEWARK

The 2023-24 budget will be $59,939,699. This is an increase over 2022-23 of 5.64%. The proposed tax levy is $14,580,409 and increase of 2.7%. There will be two propositions on the ballot. #1 is the budget, #2 is authorization of the purchase of passenger buses Two candidates are running for two seats. Candidates are: Russell Harris and Steven J. DeRenzo The vote will be held on May 16th from 9 am until 8 pm at the Newark High School Gym.

NORTH ROSE-WOLCOTT

At North Rose Wolcott, the 2023-24 budget will be $34,710,447, which is up 3.62% The tax levy is $10,368,093. There will be four propositions on the Ballot: Prop #1 is the budget, Prop #2 is for Bus Purchases, Prop #3 is for Annual Library Appropriations for the Wolcott Public Library and Rose Free Library, Prop #4 is for establish a new Capital Reserve Fund There is one seat open for the Board of Education: Lucinda Collier is running for that seat. The vote will take place on May 16th from 12 noon until 9 pm at the NRW High School.

PALMYRA-MACEDON

The Palmyra-Macedon budget for 2023-24 is $48,586,000. The proposed Tax Levy amount is $20,792,000 an increase of 1.74%. There are three propositions. The first proposition is for the budget, there is also a bus purchase Reserve proposition, and a Transportation Eligibility for Grades 1-5 proposition. Voters will be asked to select 4 candidates to serve on the Board of Education. There are 5 candidates on the ballot. Susan Lambert, Sherry Lambert, Laura Arrington, Shauna Bedette and Sarah Newman. The vote will take place on May 16th from 7am-8:30pm at the Palmyra-Macedon High School.

RED CREEK:

In Red Creek the 2023-24 budget is $24,881,413, and increase of 2.89% The tax levy will increase by 2.0 or $96,533. There will be three propositions: 1 - Budget, 2 - School Bus Purchase Approval. There are three seat open on the Board of Education. Candidates running for those seats are: Larry Curtis, Elizabeth V, Decker and Brad Daates. The vote will take place on May 16th from noon until 9pm in the High School lobby.

SODUS:

The 2023-24 budget is $32,044,069 with a proposed 0.80% increase in the tax levy. The lax levy would be $9,269,290. Propositions to be voted on are: Proposition #1 - Budget, Proposition #2 Re-establishment of a Bus Purchase Reserve Fund. Candidates running for 2 Board of Education seats are: Sarah Williams (incumbent) and Laura Steffler-Alampi (incumbent). The vote will be held on May 16th from 12 noon until 8:00 pm at the District Office Board Conference Room.

WILLIAMSON:

In Williamson, the budget for 2023-24 will be $27,075,900, up 4.22% from last year. The anticipated Tax Levy is $11,911.435 up 2.30$ There are two propositions: #1 is the budget, #2 Bus Purchases. Running for two board seats are: Geoffrey Governor and Angela DeFisher. The vote will be held on May 16 from 1-9pm at the Middle School Cafeteria.

WAYNE CENTRAL:

The 2023-24 proposed budget amount is $54,760,879, up by 4.74% from last year. The Tax Levy amount is: $26,730,824. Wayne has two Propositions. #1 is the Budget, #2 is Bus Purchase. Candidates for three School Board seats are: Alba VanDelinder, Kelly J. Corey and Steve Gallaher. The vote will be held on May 16th rom 9am until 9pm at the Wayne Central High School Gymnasium.

A full accounting of all budget information for your school district is available on the district’s website or through a budget brochure mailed from the district.

As always, we will post full results on our website waynetimes.com and in the following week’s print edition.