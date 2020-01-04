Humane Society of Wayne County to hold Annual Sweetheart Auction

The Humane Society of Wayne County’s annual ‘Sweetheart Auction’ is set to take place Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Palmyra VFW, 4306 Route 31 (between Newark and Palmyra). The event has free admission with viewing starting at Noon; Silent Auction beginning at 12:15; tables close every half hour. The live auction will start after all silent tables close at approximately 2:30 p.m. Raffles will also be held throughout the afternoon. Hors d’oeuvres provided, cash bar available. The Auctioneer will again be Van’s Auction Services of Marion, NY. Some items have reserve bidding.

The auction promises “something for everyone” including: original artwork, pet items, fine jewelry, all kinds of gift and wine baskets, special Valentine baskets, gift certificates, passes to area attractions, crafts and collectibles, antiques, and much more.

This year’s “Celebrity Items” up for bid will include a Signed Elton John album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road; a Signed Billy Joel album, 52nd Street; a Signed “Frozen II” Movie Poster – signed by: Kristen Bell, Evan Rachel Wood, Jonathan Groff, Sterling K. Brown, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Santino Fontana (Includes Certificate of Authenticity and Officially Licensed Hologram); and a Signed Green Bay Packers Legends helmet signed by: Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre, Bart Starr, Mike Holmgren, Clay Matthews, James Lofton, Sterling Sharpe, Antonio Freeman, Ahman Green and Dorsey Levens.

Cash, personal checks, VISA, Master Card, and Discover card accepted.

All proceeds benefit the Humane Society of Wayne County. For more information about HSWC and the auction, visit www.hswaynepets.org, call 315-946-3389 or check out their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hswaynecounty