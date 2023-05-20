Powered by Dark Sky
May 20th 2023, Saturday
Hundreds attend and celebrate at County Bicentennial Gala celebration

by WayneTimes.com
May 20, 2023

After over a year in the making, committee meetings, elegant and extravagant suggestions, vendor searching and clip board checking.... the Wayne County Bicentennial Gala produced the dream. With support and funding from the Wayne County Board of Supervisors and the many, many generous  corporate sponsors, the celebration sparkled.

On May 13, over 500 party attendees filled the recently renovated Ballroom at Carey Lake. Many in gowns and tuxes, period costumes, suits and lovely dresses, the partiers were plied with a fabulous carved prime rib buffet, a “champagne toast” of Rootstock hard cider, and desserts galore. 

Times editor Ron Holdraker gave comedic relief with his portrayal of General “Mad Anthony” Wayne. John Kucko of Kucko Digital and WROC TV gave a whirlwind tour of drone videos and photos from all over Wayne County. Cellists (DJ Celli) from the Eastman School of Music played background music, and after dinner, a dance presentation of period country dancing , circa the 1820s, by students from Sandy Stromonine Studio was flawless.

This set the theme for dancing to romantic (and then rockin’) music from Doze Guyz Entertainment. The evening was capped off with fireworks and ready for the history books.

Gala Chairman Patti Holdraker, in royal costume, hosted and gave thanks to all the committee people who brought their “A” game for this dramatic party. 

Some of the quick highlights of the evening are seen here. To see  more photos, check out the Times Facebook page.

