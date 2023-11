← Back to List

Posted on Sat, Nov 18, 2023, 03:37 PM

Just after 7:00am the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a hunter that had been shot. Upon arrival, it was determined that one male was fatally wounded during a hunting excursion. This incident occurred in the area of Cotten Road, near Route 89 in the Town of Savannah.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation of the incident.