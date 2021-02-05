Husband charged with Murdering wife in Village of Sodus

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Village of Sodus on Thursday (2/4/21) evening at 9:55 p.m.

Deputies responded to a call on Orchard Terrace in the Village of Sodus.

Deputies made contact with 79 year old Jesse J. Zeck, age 79, of 42 Orchard Terrace in Sodus.

Investigating further, deputies located Mr Zeck’s wife, Sandra Zeck, age 75, who had sustained significant trauma to the head inside the garage at 42 Orchard Terrace. Mrs. Zeck was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no previous history that authorities are aware of at that residence nor has there been any previous contact with law enforcement. Zeck has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and was arraigned this morning on the charge and is currently being held without bail for further proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.