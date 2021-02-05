Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
February 6th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 11
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 12
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Husband charged with Murdering wife in Village of Sodus

by WayneTimes.com
February 5, 2021

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff is investigating a homicide that occurred in the Village of Sodus on Thursday (2/4/21) evening at 9:55 p.m.

Deputies responded to a call on Orchard Terrace in the Village of Sodus.

Deputies made contact with 79 year old Jesse J. Zeck, age 79, of 42 Orchard Terrace in Sodus.  

Investigating further, deputies located Mr Zeck’s wife, Sandra Zeck, age 75, who had sustained significant trauma to the head inside the garage at 42 Orchard Terrace. Mrs. Zeck was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no previous history that authorities are aware of at that residence nor has there been any previous contact with law enforcement. Zeck has been charged with Murder in the Second Degree and was arraigned this morning on the charge and is currently being held without bail for further proceedings. The investigation is ongoing.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Henning, Noelle Marie

PALMYRA: Noelle passed away peacefully with her family by her side after a fierce fight of 10 years against cancer on February 3, 2021 at age 65. She was born in Rochester, NY to Joseph and Alice Black (deceased). Noelle was also predeceased by her mother-in-law, Frances Henning. Noelle was a strong, kind-hearted woman filled […]

Read More
Heberle, John Robert (aka Snakeman)

WILLIAMSON: Passed away unexpectedly on January 13, 2021 at the age of 68. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. John retired from the postal service of Rochester, NY. He loved to fish and take nature walks. He also enjoyed working with and educating others about all sorts of reptiles with […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square