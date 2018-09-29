“I Love NY” highway signs can stay without feds cutting

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) With the deadline for removing New York’s “I Love NY’’ highway signs fast approaching, and neither the state nor the federal government seemed to be backing down, a deal was reached late Friday (9/28) Without the deal by month’s end, on Sunday, New York would have lost $14 million in federal highway funding. “We are still discussing with the federal government what changes they want to the signs,’’ Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters Wednesday in Buffalo.

Cuomo, as a key component in his effort to boost the state’s $100 billion tourism industry, touted the signs. But even before the first of the 514 signs were erected in 2013, the Federal Highway Administration warned state officials that the advertisements didn’t adhere to regulations, contained too much information and were too distracting to drivers. Cuomo went ahead with the $8 million program anyway.

State DOT officials contended there’s no evidence any of the signs have directly contributed to any accidents.

“We continue to work cooperatively with FHWA to resolve any remaining issues and will provide an update soon,’’ Joseph Morrissey, a state DOT spokesman, said in an email this week.

The series of signs feature logos for four specific tourism categories under the italicized words “The New York State Experience.’’ The next four signs feature those categories: “Attractions,’’ `’History,’’ `’Eat & Drink’’ and “Recreation.’’ At the bottom of each sign are the state tourism office’s internet site _ iloveny .com _ and a promotion for the “I Love NY’’ app.

Officials with the FHWA, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, say that’s way too much information for drivers to comprehend while traveling at highway speeds.

The Federal Highway Administration had warned the state that the 514 big blue tourism signs along highways from Long Island to Buffalo didn’t adhere to regulations and were distracting to drivers. New York stood to lose federal funding if the dispute wasn’t resolved by month’s end. Mike Reynard, spokesman for the federal agency, says Friday that New York’s Department of Transportation has reached agreement with the agency on a path forward.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office late Friday announced an agreement to launch “an innovative experimental project to allow tourism signage,” with a final plan expected “in the coming months.” New York Republicans, including GOP members of the state’s congressional delegation, have criticized Cuomo over the sign spat, saying it could needlessly wind up costing taxpayers millions of dollars. Marc Molinaro, the Republican candidate challenging the two-term