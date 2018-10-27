Investigation into Sodus double homicide continues

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continues efforts to locate the daytime killer of a Sodus couple shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday (10/22) at 29 Carlton Street in the Village of Sodus.

The execution style shooting left Joshua Edwin Niles, age 28, dead in his driveway. Amber Monique Washburn, age 24, was shot sitting in their vehicle. With the car in reverse, drifting backwards into the yard at 29 Carlton Street, she bled out as her autistic son sat in the back seat. The child was later pulled safely out of the vehicle.

The man ran through the backyard of one home near the shooting, and a resident there said the suspect was wearing “a dark hoodie and a green hat,” according to Stephen Sklenar, the Chief Deputy with the sheriff’s Office.

Schools, stores and homes in the area where put in immediate lock down as Wayne County deputies, joined by the Monroe County and Ontario County Sheriff’s Offices assisted with the investigation and manhunt. The State Police also assisted by provided a helicopter to help with the search of the area.

Residents received calls from authorities to remain in their homes. Throughout the day and night the search for clues and the identity of the killer continued.

On Tuesday, nearby Sodus schools remained closed, along with several businesses. By Wednesday schools had reopened.

It was a heartbreaking scene in Sodus, Wednesday as dozens of loved ones gathered to remember the young couple shot to death Monday. A vigil was held in front of the home of Joshua Niles and Amber Washburn. Friends, family and some who never knew them gathered, as police continue to search for their killer.

“Faith, hope, belief” – three candles bearing the words are now on the front steps of the home on Carlton Street, hours after crime tape was removed.

“Unbelievable,” said Tonya Capingler, a friend of the victims. “For this to happen to Josh and Amber, you just never would’ve thought it would be them, ever.

Family, friends and neighbors pushed through sadness to hold the vigil to remember them.

“As good as we can, I guess,” said Jane Goodman, when asked how the community was doing. “Broken pieces trying to fit each other back together.”

Words of prayers and remembrance were said for the couple, described as caring and gentle. Combined, they leave behind three young children.

Many in the community are trying to remain strong, but are tired of the violence and tragedy.

“We just want answers, really,” said Goodman. “The kids – luckily, this family is very tight-knit; they’re going to need it.”

Amber was born the daughter of Christopher and Marsha (Sawyer) Washburn on Saturday, July 16, 1994, in Sodus, NY. Josh was born the son of Gene P. and Barbara (Koch) Niles on Saturday, January 27, 1990, in Canandaigua, NY. Both attended Newark High School. Amber was a devoted mom and step-mom. She loved the outdoors and gardening. She always was looking to learn new things. Her main employer was Wegmans in Newark where she worked in the Bakery Department. She attended Cross Creek Church with her parents.

Josh was the proprietor of Niles’ Landscaping. He enjoyed working on machinery, lawnmowers and snowblowers. He enjoyed the outdoors and cooking. Together, they loved the three children and making a home for all of them.

They will be remembered by their children, Joshua Jr., Gabriella and Bently; Amber’s parents, Chris and Marsha Washburn; Josh’s parents Gene P. Jr., and Barbara Niles; Amber’s sister, Angeline (Jason) VanHalle; Josh’s brothers and sisters, Bradley (Nicole) Niles, Kenneth (Ingrid) Niles, Randi (Antwione) Williams, Andrea (Dan) Kephart, Shannon (Bryan) Bray, Nicole (Scott) Gunkel, and Amanda Niles (Cody Carr); Amber’s maternal grandmother, Janice Sawyer; paternal grandparents, Dawn (Richard) Wilcox; Josh’s paternal grandmother, Barbara Niles; both had many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Amber was predeceased by her maternal grandfather, Phillip Sawyer; paternal grandfather, Clinton Washburn; Josh was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Edwin, and Martha Kock; paternal grandfather, Gene P. Niles Sr.

In memory of Amber and Josh, and in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Autism Council of Rochester, 1025 Commons Way, Rochester, NY 14623.

Police are following several leads and the investigation is continuing.

News partner 13WHAM

contributed to this story