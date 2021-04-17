It’s On! Gananda Garage Sale is coming June 12 & 13

Ready for a small return to normalcy? The Gananda Rotary Club will sponsor their 39th Annual Gananda Garage Sale on Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, 2021.

Over 300 homes in the Gananda development participated in 2019. (Cancelled in 2020 due to COVID concerns). Residents who feel comfortable holding their sales, can anticipate a good crowd. The cost for a homeowner to participate is a nominal fee to cover the porta-potties, signage, food sales and advertising. Other than the approved Gananda Rotary food booths, serving of food at homes will not be possible, due to health concerns.

The event will run from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday. You can go home with treasures from toys to computers, furniture to lawn and exercise equipment, and lots of clothing for all ages.

Food will be available from the Gananda Rotary Club at two sites during the event (Waterford Road near Pineview Drive and on Wildflower Drive at the parking lot by the soccer/lacrosse field).

Porta-potties will be set up at the food sites. Traffic is always heavy, so plan to car pool. Signs will be posted requiring vehicles to park on designated sides of the roads throughout the development.

To reach Gananda, take Route 441 east (Penfield Road) to the Gananda Parkway and drive about 6 miles to Waterford Road, the west entrance to the Gananda Development - or - take Route 31 to Route 350 , head north on 350 to the east entrance to the Gananda Development. Gananda is divided between the Towns of Walworth and Macedon.

Gananda Rotary uses the money raised from their food booths and garage sale collections to fund such projects as Camp Onseyawa (a children’s summer camp for disabled kids), the Rotary Foundation, Polio Plus eradication, Literacy Volunteers, and yearly scholarships for Gananda High School seniors.

The food booths will be sanitized, with hand sanitizing stations available, and servers masked and gloved. People purchasing food will be served one at a time, with safe space in between, and masked as they order and accept their food items. Condiments will be applied as requested.

Residents in the Gananda Community will receive their official info. sheets by May 12th. If you have questions about the Gananda Garage Sale or Gananda Rotary Club, you may call Patti at 585-739-9521 or you can email: pholdraker@gmail.com.