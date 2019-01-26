James Clark: Still stealing after all these years

History has a way of repeating itself and so does James (Jamie) Clark, age 55, of 1119 Wilitts Road in the Town of Ontario.

For decades area stores and police agencies have become familiar with Clark’s shoplifting antics and with a police record that stretches beyond belief.

Clark, who has rarely shown any viable means of support beyond theft, used to be known as a “runner” when confronted by store security and police, but has slowed down in his fleeing as age progresses.

Clark has, however, not slowed down in failing to show up for court appearances, preferring to forfeit bail. On Monday (1/21), during a traffic stop by State Police, a record check of a passenger revealed Clark was wanted out of the Town of Ontario for bench warrants for Failure to Appear on charges of Petit Larceny and Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree. That case dates back to a July 2, 2018 incident. It is alleged that Clark and a female entered the Pit Stop in Ontario and stole assorted merchandise. A warrant was issued for Clark’s arrest. He was arraigned and remanded to jail on $250 cash/$500 bond to reappear in Ontario Town Court on August 21.

Meanwhile, State Troopers out of Williamson reported the arrest of Clark on Thursday (8/23/2018). In that case It is alleged that on August 18, Clark entered the Save-a-Lot store on Ridge Road in the Town of Ontario and put two packages of steaks down the front of his pants and exited the store. He also failed to appear in Ontario Court for that arrest.

Clark was also wanted on two separate Petit Larceny charges at the Dollar General Store located on Route 104 in the Town of Williamson. It is alleged that on January 2, 2019, he entered the store and stole nine packages of bacon valued at $44.55. It is also alleged that on January 18, 2019, he entered the store again and stole luncheon meat and cheeses valued at $39.90 He will appear in Williamson Court on February 9 on those two charges.

Clark was arraigned on the original bail jumping charges and remanded to jail on $1000 cash/$2500 bond and on the new charges $500/$1000 bond.