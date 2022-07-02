James (Jamie) Clark arrested for DWI-Drugs and 5 separate counts for stealing

Longtime convicted thief and drug addict James (Jamie) Clark, age 58, residing at 1119 Wilitts Road in the Town of Ontario was stopped driving eastbound on Route 104 in the Town of Ontario near North Slocum Road on Monday (6/27) at 9:13 p.m.

He was stopped for an Expired Inspection Sticker, and immediately exited the vehicle, running through a nearby store, across Route 104 northbound and into a nearby woods. Troopers followed and found an exhausted Clark laying down on the ground, continuing to resist.

Clark was found to be intoxicated by drugs and subsequently arrested for DWI-Drugs, Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, Expired Inspection and No License. The vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop.

The arrest on Monday also helped clear four pending warrant arrests. Clark, well-known for decades of shoplifting arrests, reportedly for drug money, was charged with:

• April 8th warrant for Petit Larceny and Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree from the Breen’s grocery store in Williamson, when he entered the store with a female accomplice, Lynn M. Kenny, age 61, of 603 East Brook Lane in Brighton and stole $150 in steaks

• April 9th arrest for Petit Larceny for the theft of steaks from the Breen’s store.

• April 9th arrest for Petit Larceny of a beef tenderloin and steaks valued at $193 from the Breen’s store on a separate trip.

• April 10 arrest, with Lynn Kenny in the theft of two beef tenderloins valued at $316 from the Breen’s store. He was charged with Conspiracy in the Sixth Degree and Petit Larceny.

On Tuesday (6/28), the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office also arrested Clark following an investigation of a larceny of credit cards in Ontario. He was charged with two counts of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree and one count of Petit Larceny. The charges stem from a Larceny and it is alleged that Clark stole a debit card and a license from the victim.

Clark was taken to centralized arraignment on $5000 cash for the petit Larceny, Conspiracy and Grand Larceny theft arrests and No Bail on the DWI-Drugs + arrests, to appear in Ontario Court on all the arrests.

Kenny was arrested by Brighton Town Police on Thursday (6/3) an unrelated charge and turned over to State Police in Williamson. She was taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Williamson Town Court.