Jody Bender returns to seek Marion Supervisor seat

On Wednesday, June 12, the Marion Republicans caucused to choose their slate of candidates for the November 2019 Town elections.

It was deja vu, as, not only the current Town Councilman, Ron Lonneville and LaVerne Bliek were chosen to run again, as was Town Justice Paul Bender, but the event marked the return of former Supervisor Jody Bender.

“Yes, I am back in it,” said Jody following the caucus. Marion has seen the reigns on Supervisor go from former Town SupervisorMonica Deyo, to former Town Clerk Jody Bender, and later back to Monica, and now….yes the pendulum has come back around. Jody is on track to take on top spot again. She will be on the Republican line come November 5th.

Bender’s political background had her chalking up 6 years as Deputy Town Clerk in Marion, then 18 years as the Town Clerk, before running for Supervisor, when Monica Deyo was ready to step down. Jody served for 12 years as Town Supervisor.

“I was quite tired when I decided not to run in 2014. I have now had a 6 year vacation. My kids are grown and, well, I just like politics – and I love this town,” she stated.

She felt very welcomed at the caucus. “People were there who I have known for 20-30, maybe 40 years. Even some retired employees came to the caucus to cheer me on at the caucus. It was comfortable and warm.”

After Monica Deyo was elected following Jody’s retirement, she served another 4 years. Newcomer, Nick Deming took over the reigns at the next election in 2016 and served for two years. Feeling he accomplished what he stepped in to do, Nick stepped out of the position this year, leaving an opening.

“So many people have asked me if I was going to run. I like the job and the County aspect as well, “noted Jody. I really had not anticipated running again, but I feel most fortunate to be asked to help out and work with the people of Marion again.”

“When I was clerk, I wanted to helpanyone I could in town. If someone came in grumpy or depressed, or even angry, I always wanted to get them to leave with a smile on their face.”

Jody noted that, in the Clerk’s office she dealt with the public more often than in her role as Supervisor. She feels she is still able to meet with residents in her office and try to solve any problems, hear any concerns, or just chat with a friendly face.

Bender works currently one day a month and some weekends as a liason for State Senator Pam Helming. “I love doing that work and she and her staff are amazing.”

“I am very excited to try to earn this job again,” said Bender of the Supervisor race. She and her husband Paul live a short distance from Main Street on Dean Road, and work long hours on their perspective jobs – they always have – but they try to keep home life simple and stable.