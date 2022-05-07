John Ginther appointed Newark Middle School principal

Principal of Lincoln School since September 2019, John Ginter was unanimously appointed the new principal of Newark Middle School May 4th by the Newark Board of Education.

Effective July 1st, he will replace Vicki Gouveia, who has served as NMS Interim Principal since Teresa Prinzi left the job she’d held for 6 1/2 years in February to become the new NCSD Director of Pupil Services.

No stranger to NMS, Ginter served as Assistant Principal there in 2018-19 before becoming the new principal of Lincoln School. He also served as an administrative intern at NMS in 2017-18. Before that he was a school counselor at Newark High School for eight years.

“I am very confident that John’s experience as an effective high school counselor, coupled with his familiarity with the Middle School, having already worked there in an administrative capacity for two years, and his effective principalship at Lincoln School have really well-prepared him to take on this all-important role at the Middle School,” Superintendent Susan Hasenauer said.

Ginter will work at NMS with Assistant Principal Melanie Myer.

“I’ve so enjoyed working with the wonderful staff and students as Principal at Lincoln School for the last three years. I’m excited for the opportunity to continue my career at NMS,” Ginter said. “I began my career at Newark High School in 2009 as a school counselor and Newark has meant everything to me. It’s where my heart is. It is where I have built friendships. It is where I want to continue to work and make a difference in the lives of students and support our community.”

Ginter lives in Fairport with wife, Christine, and their 5-year-old fraternal twins Lincoln and Evelyn and son Jackson, 3.

He earned both his bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in school counseling at the University of Buffalo and his administrative degree at the University of Rochester.

When he became Lincoln School’s Principal in 2019, his son, Lincoln, then 2 1/2 was very excited his Dad was going to be Principal at a school with the same name as his.

“I will not be renaming my son Lincoln’s name to Middle,’’ Ginter quipped.