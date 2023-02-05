Joseph Canori appointed new Assistant Principal for Newark High

Joseph Canori was unanimously appointed Assistant Principal at Newark High School by the Board of Education February 1st.

Assistant Principal Intern at the North Rose-Wolcott Elementary School, Canori will fill the vacancy created by the November resignation of Chuck Loray who left the AP position at NHS to become an Assistant Principal of Greece Olympia High School.

Canori will join the administrative team of Principal Kelly A. Zielke and Assistant Principal Addie Kaehn at NHS Feb. 21st.

“I could not be more pleased that Joe Canori will be joining the High School in the role of Assistant Principal. He comes to Newark having a variety of teaching and coaching experiences with students from elementary school through college. We believe that all of these experiences will help him acclimate quickly to NHS and balance out our administrative team. I am grateful to the committees for their hard work in finding the right fit for the high school and I am certain that the staff will welcome Mr. Canori in his new role,” Zielke said.

“Joe is highly-regarded by North Rose-Wolcott Superintendent Mike Pullen, as well as other colleagues, and we are very grateful for his expertise, level of integrity and his ability to build relationships with students of all ages as he joins our team in mid-February,” said Superintendent Susan Hasenauer.

“I am grateful and excited about the opportunity to join the administrative team at Newark High School and am looking forward to making connections with the students, staff and families within this community!” Canori said.

Prior to his becoming the Assistant Principal Intern at the North Rose Elementary School in September, Canori was Summer School Principal Intern for the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District in 2022.

Before that he was a special education teacher at various grade levels from 2013 until June 2022 at the DeWitt Road Elementary School in Webster.

And prior to that, he taught math at the Norman Howard School in Rochester from 2010 until 2013.

Additionally, Canori was Head Coach of JV Boys Basketball at Webster-Schroeder High School from 2019-2022; the Building Leadership Team and Student Intervention Lead teacher at the DeWitt Road Elementary School from 2018-2020 and a PBIS (Positive Behavioral Intervention and Support) team member at the school from 2013-2016; Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach at Monroe County Community College from 2013-2019; and Varsity Boys Basketball Program Assistant Coach at the Webster Thomas High School from 2008-2013.

Canori earned his Bachelor’s Degree in business administration and his Master’s Degree in Inclusive Childhood Education from Nazareth College. He and his wife, Amoreena, a Webster Middle School teacher, live in Ontario with their sons, Jonny, 6, and Jack, 3.