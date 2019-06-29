July 4th Holiday and Weekend DWI Crackdown July 3 – 7, 2019

Sheriff Barry Virts reports the “STOP-DWI Crackdown for July 4th Day and Weekend Campaign” linked with other law enforcement initiatives already done at key times of the year and promoting it under a county and statewide umbrella. This campaign targets the time period around July 4th Day and Weekend.

The “STOP-DWI Crackdown for July 4th Day and Weekend Campaign” will be July 3 through July 7 is a locally driven program with all Wayne County law enforcement agencies participating and working together; police departments, state police and the Sheriff’s Office coordinating awareness, education and enforcement activities.

Research findings demonstrate that highly visible, publicized efforts like the “STOP-DWI July 4th Day and Weekend Campaign” can further reduce the occurrence of DWI.

The STOP-DWI Foundation has created a new Mobile APP – “Have A Plan” that is available as a free download for smart phones to help find safe rides home no matter where you may be celebrating. Go to www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp or visit your APP store.