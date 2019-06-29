Breaking/Featured
July 4th Holiday and Weekend DWI Crackdown July 3 – 7, 2019
Sheriff Barry Virts reports the “STOP-DWI Crackdown for July 4th Day and Weekend Campaign” linked with other law enforcement initiatives already done at key times of the year and promoting it under a county and statewide umbrella. This campaign targets the time period around July 4th Day and Weekend.
The “STOP-DWI Crackdown for July 4th Day and Weekend Campaign” will be July 3 through July 7 is a locally driven program with all Wayne County law enforcement agencies participating and working together; police departments, state police and the Sheriff’s Office coordinating awareness, education and enforcement activities.
Research findings demonstrate that highly visible, publicized efforts like the “STOP-DWI July 4th Day and Weekend Campaign” can further reduce the occurrence of DWI.
The STOP-DWI Foundation has created a new Mobile APP – “Have A Plan” that is available as a free download for smart phones to help find safe rides home no matter where you may be celebrating. Go to www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp or visit your APP store.
Latest News
Massive crowds expected for final Hill Cumorah Pageant
Pageant organizers are expecting such large crowds for this year’s Hill Cumorah Pageant, they added an extra performance night and...
Summer Youth Baseball in Full Swing
Cut-rate prices online: Shoppers’ win, businesses lose
By Joyce M. Rosenberg AP Business Writer NEW YORK (AP) A bride-to-be looking for a gown online can find dresses...
Recent Obituaries
Young, Bernice J.
NEWARK: Bernice J. Young passed away at the age of 87, on June 30 ,2019 at the Laurel House Comfort...
Nevelizer, Nancy
MARION: Entered into rest on July 2, 2019 at the age of 89. She is pre-deceased by husband, Albert; brother,...
Pallister, Mary E.
CLYDE: Mary E. Pallister, age 62 , died June 30, 2019 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home. Mary was born in...