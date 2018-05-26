Jury finds Alvin Pinkard guilty of Murder II in Sodus killing

The jury got the case on Tuesday( 5/22) at 11 a.m. and carefully listened to read-backs and evidence in the case. On late Thursday afternoon they rendered their decision – Alvin Pinkard was found Guilty of Murder in the Second Degree.

After a State Police investigation involving the death of Josephine Chiaverini between October 5 and October 6 in 2016, Pinkard, age 61, was arrested for the death of his estranged wife.

Chiaverini was found lying on the back deck, a glass of wine and book near the body, after concerned relatives asked State Police to check on her welfare. It is believed she died in a 16 hour period from the time she last talked to friends on the evening of the 5th of October, to when police discovered her body at 1:30 p.m. on the 6th.

Chiaverini, reportedly had been having stalking problems with Pinkard, who had been residing at 26 Dickinson Street in Rochester for some time. She died from massive blood loss from multiple wounds.