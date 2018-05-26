Breaking/Featured
Jury finds Alvin Pinkard guilty of Murder II in Sodus killing
The jury got the case on Tuesday( 5/22) at 11 a.m. and carefully listened to read-backs and evidence in the case. On late Thursday afternoon they rendered their decision – Alvin Pinkard was found Guilty of Murder in the Second Degree.
After a State Police investigation involving the death of Josephine Chiaverini between October 5 and October 6 in 2016, Pinkard, age 61, was arrested for the death of his estranged wife.
Chiaverini was found lying on the back deck, a glass of wine and book near the body, after concerned relatives asked State Police to check on her welfare. It is believed she died in a 16 hour period from the time she last talked to friends on the evening of the 5th of October, to when police discovered her body at 1:30 p.m. on the 6th.
Chiaverini, reportedly had been having stalking problems with Pinkard, who had been residing at 26 Dickinson Street in Rochester for some time. She died from massive blood loss from multiple wounds.
Sources have indicated that Pinkard felt he was entitled to some financial benefit since he had been living at the house prior to their separation. During past confrontations Chiaverni reportedly gave Pinkard some money, but he demandedmore. Following an extensive investigation, Pinkard was arrested on August 7, 2016.
During the week-long trial, Pinkard never took the stand in his defense. Lead State Police Investigator Tom Crowley stated that the large extended Chiaverini family attended the trial everyday. “I don’t think there was any one thing that convicted him (Pinkard), but an accumulation of evidence and witness statements,” said Crowley. “It is good to have this over. It has been a tough two years,” he added.
Sentencing for Pinkard has been set for July 19th.