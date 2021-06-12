Little Food Pantry pops up in Walworth

After a year in the works, a new “Little Food pantry” box has been installed in Walworth at the 2nd Baptist Church on Church Street.

The idea came from a similar project at a Webster church. “We kind of liked the idea, since our Walworth Food Pantry closed and we still get requests for help,” said Donna Klaeysen, Outreach Mission Director.

Resident Jimmy Johnston built the “house” for the project. The idea is the that you can take food if you need it, and put food in if you can spare it. It will be maintained and filled by the community. It can be stocked with shelf-stable food -no dairy or refrigerated items.

If you wish to donate, beyond food items, send check to 2nd Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Walworth NY 14568.