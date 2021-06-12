Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
June 12th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Little Food Pantry pops up in Walworth

by WayneTimes.com
June 12, 2021

After a year in the works, a new “Little Food pantry” box has been installed in Walworth at the 2nd Baptist Church on Church Street. 

The idea came from a similar project at a Webster church. “We kind of liked the idea, since our Walworth Food Pantry closed and we still get requests for help,” said Donna Klaeysen, Outreach Mission Director. 

Resident Jimmy Johnston built the “house” for the project. The idea is the that you can take food if you need it, and put food in if you can spare it. It will be maintained and filled by the community.  It can be stocked with shelf-stable food -no dairy or refrigerated items.

If you wish to donate, beyond food items, send check to 2nd Baptist Church, PO Box 68, Walworth NY 14568.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

O’Brien, Joan

Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Friend MACEDON: Joan passed away on June 7 at age 96. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 65 years, Michael, her “Duke” and the love of her life. She is survived by seven children: Maureen O’Brien Oser, Kevin O’Brien, Sheila O’Brien, Siobhan O’Brien, Brendan O’Brien, Deirdre Rosenberg and Declan […]

Read More
Bateman, Kathleen L.

NORTH ROSE: Kathleen L. Bateman, 87, passed away at her home Tuesday, June 08, 2021 with her family by her side. She was born in Rochester, daughter of the late Robert Callahan and Lucille Lockner Callahan. Her greatest joys in life were her family and grandchildren. Prior to retirement she had worked at Parker and […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square