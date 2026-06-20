Local couple bring brewing back to Palmyra

A century ago, Palmyra was home to several breweries and distilleries, but following prohibition, the once bustling municipality saw them disappear one by one.

That is until one local couple made it their mission to return brewing to the Village.

Pete and Sarah Wimer began their journey several years ago with one simple goal: to bring a functioning brewery back to the Village of Palmyra.

Peter’s grandparents grew up in Palmyra, so when the couple made their way back to New York several years ago, they decided to call the Village home. Having both worked in the corporate world, they toyed with the idea of starting a business for several years before finally taking the initial leap back in 2022.

Peter left his corporate gig and sought out a job in the brewing industry while the couple made plans in order to learn about the craft. He bounced around to multiple breweries, learning the ropes while he and Sarah put together their business plan. While that plan shifted over the years, one thing remained constant: their desire to be in the Village of Palmyra.

They finally found what they believed was the perfect location, 235 E. Main Street, only to miss out on purchasing it by three days.

The good news is that the new owners were happy to lease the property to the Wimers, who say they couldn’t ask for better landlords.

"If I was going to put together a list of attributes for a potential landlord, they have more than exceeded it." Sarah commented.

With the location sorted, the duo began the process of reconstruction on the aging building which was originally built in the 1840s.

Over the past 12 months, what had previously been a law office for the past several decades was transformed into a welcoming local brewery, all while maintaining the history and charm of the original property.

Tin ceilings and large bookshelves line the interior of the bar area, while new banquette seating flank the walls.

The couple hope to make the brewery a welcoming place for everyone in the community, stating that’s the only way a business like theirs will succeed.

Peter saying "Nothing truly succeeds unless you come together. We want to foster and help build that here in Palmyra."

It’s that same sense of community and cooperation that have got them to this point. Peter says if not for others in the industry being so supportive and welcoming, they never would have made it this far.

"This industry is the more cooperative and collaborative than any thing else I’ve seen."

That collaborative spirit will be on full display when the tap room opens on Saturday, as Peter says of their 10 taps, at least a few will always be featuring other local breweries.

"We’re predominantly an ale house. We plan to feature lagers, ciders and sours from other local breweries. Why chase that when someone else is doing it well?"

Their desire to showcase and collaborate with other local businesses was likely one of the reasons they won the 2024 Wayne County Pitch competition which awarded them $20,000 to help build out their business.

Beyond beers, Drumlins Brewing Co. plans on showcasing other New York products, including local sourced charcuterie boards for those wanting a snack with their brew. They’ve also partnered with Mark’s Pizzeria to allow customers to order food for delivery right to the bar.

Fans of craft brews and local entrepreneurs are invited to celebrate at their grand opening on June 27th with a ribbon cutting at 1pm with live music from 5-8pm.