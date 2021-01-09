Local couple passes torch after three decades of serving the community

After 33 years of dental services to the families of Macedon, Drs. Jeni and Joseph Behrman decided to take a bite out of retirement.

The original practice of Macedon Family Dentistry began when Jeni and Joe bought the practice, originally located on Quaker Road. The practice’s current building at the intersection of Canandaigua Road and Route 31 in Macedon was built in 1985.

The Behrmans boast that several of their staff have been with them for more than 15 years and another member for over 12 years. They consider their practice as a real family.

Preparing for retirement, the Behrmans started looking for a buyer. They wanted to take some “me” time while they were both still healthy.

Then COVID hit. It was not a factor in their original decision, but they were convinced that it would hamper the effort to sell the practice. That was until Dr. Lisa Spinello came along.

“She is lovely, she is experienced, she is from the area and she stuck with us”, said Jeni. “We are so grateful.”

The Drs. Behrman never wanted a cookie cutter practice. They always wanted a practice where they could see a patient, have a few sips of coffee, then see another patient, not having to worry about the time. They were always interested in a “Hometown Dentist” practice.

Not waning their patients to be without them anytime, the married dental pair only took a vacation once a year for a week. Keeping the ‘family theme’ they were reluctant to ask another dentist to cover for them.

The Behrmans would rent the same cabin in the Adirondacks every year and settle in with their family for their vacation.

Now, for the first six months of their retirement they are going to do ‘unscheduled’ things. They are looking forward to spending time with their children, and babysitting their grandchildren who they have not been able to see in-person in quite some time. They will eventually become “snowbirds’’, with a condo in Clearwater, Florida.

Jeni recently had a health scare, and that definitely was a reason that they were thankful that the sale or transition (as they like to call it) actually happened.

The Behrmans have focused on introducing their patients to Dr. Spinello and they completed dental procedures that they themselves had started. The Behrmans are delighted with the transition and their new successor.

Both of the Behrmans worked alongside Dr. Spinello for the month of December to complete the transition, with Dr. Spinello going solo this past week.

“Most of all, she is kind and compassionate, which is extremely important to us,” said Jeni.

Dr. Spinello and Macedon Dentistry, is committed to retaining the current staff, and is very excited to build her own relationships with every patient. It is a family-oriented office and she says that she look forward to caring for generations of families.

“I was working with Hudson Transitions to find a Practice that fit my personality,” said Dr. Spinello of her search. “I felt very grateful for the opportunity that I was given to care for this community. I love the area and wanted to provide quality services to a small community. I looked at other dental offices, but this one felt like home.”

Lisa graduated in 2007 from Tufts University in Boston and has been a dentist for 13 years. “I became a dentist because I wanted to combine patient care with art and science,” she noted. Lisa is originally from Wisconsin, but settled in the local area some years ago.

Lisa is a member of the ADA and NY Dental Society. She vows to continue the high standard of care that the community has come to expect from Dr. Joe and Jeni Behrman.

Macedon Dentistry with Dr. Lisa Spinello is now open, and accepting new patients.

The address and phone remain the same -- 1212 Route 31, Macedon, (315) 986-3545.

by Caroline Grasso