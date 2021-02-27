Powered by Dark Sky
February 27th 2021, Saturday
Local Eagle Scout helps save man in distress

by WayneTimes.com
February 27, 2021

The Boy Scouts of America, prides itself on building, through education and service, young men of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

One such local scout, Andrew Weaver of Troop 96 in Palmyra has exhibited many of the points of the Scout’s law: Helpful, Courteous, Friendly, Kind and Brave. While when he was working in his after-school job at Breen’s Market in Palmyra, Andrew noticed an individual in need, The quick-thinking actions of this Eagle Scout saved the life of the individual.

Andrew had noticed a distraught and mentally confused person outside the store, and approached him talking calmly. The man exhibited suicidal tendencies, and indicated that he wanted to shoot himself. Andrew not only spoke to the man to calm him, but he instructed Breen’s store personnel to call 911 for assistance. Andrew stayed with and consoled the man until help arrived. 

Waver received a Medal of Merit from the National Court of Honor of the Boy Scouts of America, a Meritorious Action/Medal of Honor Citation from the Seneca Waterways Council of the Boys Scouts of America, a Citation from the New York Assembly from Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Commendation Award from the New York State Senate from Senator Pam Helming, and a Letter of Recognition and Letter of Congratulations from the Wayne County Office of the Sheriff .

Sheriff Barry Virts noted that Andrew’s efforts and his commitment to helping someone who he witnessed in distress, speaks volumes to his character.

