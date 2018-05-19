Local elections begin to take shape

In November, a number of local (County and State) races are open or contested. Local residents, with government in mind, are lining up to throw their hats in the ring in four local races: County Treasurer, County Coroner (2 positions), State Assembly for the 130th District, State Senate (54th district) .

The County Treasurer position is open following the death of long time Treasurer Thomas Warnick. Announcing their intent to run for the position in November are Republican candidates Patrick Schmitt and Alina Palis.

Schmitt is currently employed as the Wayne County Auditor, a job he has held since 2013. He also serves as Management Assistant to the County Administrator. He is a resident of Walworth NY, and a registered Republican.

“I will work to increase communication coming out of the Treasurer’s office to taxpayers, county departments, and with the Board of Supervisors. I would like to see the County Treasurer’s office be the hub for financial information about the county as a whole. I will continue to work with taxpayers to keep them in their homes and avoid property tax foreclosures as much as possible,” said Schmitt.

Palis is currently the Comptroller for the Wayne County Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, a job she has held for the last 3 years. As a resident of Wayne County, Alina Palis looks forward to the opportunity to serve the people in her community. She is a registered Republican. Palis is also Treasurer of the Newark Library.

She stated that: “The focus of the Treasurer position is to oversee the responsibility in keeping Wayne County financially viable and I will continue to work with the Deputy Treasurer and all the Town Supervisors along with the Board to look for opportunities to maximize the revenues received. I promise to serve the taxpayers of Wayne County, to be accountable, and to protect the money that will be used to keep the county fiscally viable.”

The position of Wayne County Coroner has recently undergone some significant changes. When the former Wayne County Coroner, Dr. David Hannan announced his retirement in 2015, the County scrambled to find someone suitable for the job. The requirements were the person must be a doctor, residing in Wayne County. Dr. Karen Nickells of Palmyra was elected to the position. When she stepped down, part way through the term, the heavy workload was then handled by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Ontario County Coroner’s Office, a temporary part-time clerk, and a deputy coroner. Without the aid of a staff or part time person to help with the paperwork, the position had been a difficult one to handle.

The Wayne County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Rick House put their heads together to determine how the position could best be filled. In December, the Board of Supervisors appointed former Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Benjamin to the temporary position of part-time clerk/typist in the Coroner’s Office. He handles the administrative work currently for the County Coroner’s office. Benjamin, a local licensed funeral director, has indicated that he would not seek election to the position during this next election cycle.

Dr. Daniel Koretz of Ontario has held the position of Clerk to the Coroner in the interim. He is seeking election as one of the Coroners.

The supervisors voted to change the requirements of the office to include electing TWO coroners this November. The revamped Coroner’s Office will continue to include a part-time administrative assistant, and House, who also noted that the office now has, for the first time, a physical office in the Public Safety Building on Route 31.

The new requirements, according to a new local law, enacted by the Wayne County Board of Supervisors are: The number of Coroners to be elected shall be Two. The Term of Office of each elected coroner shall be four (4) years. A coroner elected must be a resident of the County of Wayne, as required by Public Officers Law, Section and they must be licensed by the State of New York as a Registered Professional Nurse, a Clinical Nurse Specialist, a Physician’s Assistant, a Nurse Practitioner, a Physician, or be a retired Police Officer with prior New York State certification.

The board had hoped that, with the new opening of requirements, it would encourage more candidates to step up.

To date, an announcement of intent to run has only come from Dr. Koretz Heis, a Doctor of Internal Medicine formerly with an office in Ontario, and currently working per-diem for Rochester General Health System.