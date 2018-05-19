Breaking/Featured
Local elections begin to take shape
In November, a number of local (County and State) races are open or contested. Local residents, with government in mind, are lining up to throw their hats in the ring in four local races: County Treasurer, County Coroner (2 positions), State Assembly for the 130th District, State Senate (54th district) .
The County Treasurer position is open following the death of long time Treasurer Thomas Warnick. Announcing their intent to run for the position in November are Republican candidates Patrick Schmitt and Alina Palis.
Schmitt is currently employed as the Wayne County Auditor, a job he has held since 2013. He also serves as Management Assistant to the County Administrator. He is a resident of Walworth NY, and a registered Republican.
“I will work to increase communication coming out of the Treasurer’s office to taxpayers, county departments, and with the Board of Supervisors. I would like to see the County Treasurer’s office be the hub for financial information about the county as a whole. I will continue to work with taxpayers to keep them in their homes and avoid property tax foreclosures as much as possible,” said Schmitt.
Palis is currently the Comptroller for the Wayne County Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, a job she has held for the last 3 years. As a resident of Wayne County, Alina Palis looks forward to the opportunity to serve the people in her community. She is a registered Republican. Palis is also Treasurer of the Newark Library.
She stated that: “The focus of the Treasurer position is to oversee the responsibility in keeping Wayne County financially viable and I will continue to work with the Deputy Treasurer and all the Town Supervisors along with the Board to look for opportunities to maximize the revenues received. I promise to serve the taxpayers of Wayne County, to be accountable, and to protect the money that will be used to keep the county fiscally viable.”
The position of Wayne County Coroner has recently undergone some significant changes. When the former Wayne County Coroner, Dr. David Hannan announced his retirement in 2015, the County scrambled to find someone suitable for the job. The requirements were the person must be a doctor, residing in Wayne County. Dr. Karen Nickells of Palmyra was elected to the position. When she stepped down, part way through the term, the heavy workload was then handled by the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office, Ontario County Coroner’s Office, a temporary part-time clerk, and a deputy coroner. Without the aid of a staff or part time person to help with the paperwork, the position had been a difficult one to handle.
The Wayne County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Rick House put their heads together to determine how the position could best be filled. In December, the Board of Supervisors appointed former Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Keith Benjamin to the temporary position of part-time clerk/typist in the Coroner’s Office. He handles the administrative work currently for the County Coroner’s office. Benjamin, a local licensed funeral director, has indicated that he would not seek election to the position during this next election cycle.
Dr. Daniel Koretz of Ontario has held the position of Clerk to the Coroner in the interim. He is seeking election as one of the Coroners.
The supervisors voted to change the requirements of the office to include electing TWO coroners this November. The revamped Coroner’s Office will continue to include a part-time administrative assistant, and House, who also noted that the office now has, for the first time, a physical office in the Public Safety Building on Route 31.
The new requirements, according to a new local law, enacted by the Wayne County Board of Supervisors are: The number of Coroners to be elected shall be Two. The Term of Office of each elected coroner shall be four (4) years. A coroner elected must be a resident of the County of Wayne, as required by Public Officers Law, Section and they must be licensed by the State of New York as a Registered Professional Nurse, a Clinical Nurse Specialist, a Physician’s Assistant, a Nurse Practitioner, a Physician, or be a retired Police Officer with prior New York State certification.
The board had hoped that, with the new opening of requirements, it would encourage more candidates to step up.
To date, an announcement of intent to run has only come from Dr. Koretz Heis, a Doctor of Internal Medicine formerly with an office in Ontario, and currently working per-diem for Rochester General Health System.
Dr. Koretz stated that, as newly appointed Clerk to the Coroner, he has made several changes which will save the County money and improve the efficiency of the office. Koretz is a registered Republican.
The County is still seeking more candidates. The County Board of Elections can answer questions of the process.
For the opening for State Assembly in the 130th district, with long time Macedon resident, Assemblyman Bob Oaks retiring, several local residents have expressed an interest. The 130th district encompasses all of Wayne County and parts of Oswego and Cayuga Counties.
Wayne County resident, Brian Manktelow, who is currently the LyonsTown Supervisor and owner of a 1500 acre field crop farm operation, has made known his candidacy. Brian previously ran for the State Senate seat now held by Pam Helming.
“In Albany, I will ensure that the people of the 130th district have a voice at the table and never back down from a fight on the issues that matter to our local community. We need to protect our Second Amendment, rebuild our infrastructure and reduce the burden on hardworking local taxpayers.” said Manktelow.
Another local resident and politician expressing a keen interest in the position is Jerry Fremouw, the current Mayor of Clyde. Jerry has served has Mayor since 2009. He is a registered Republican.
Fremouw stated: “I believe with my experience as Village of Clyde Mayor for the past 10 years, Wayne County Village officials President for the past 6, and most recently being appointed to the NYCOM’S (New York Conference of Mayors) executive committee last year those accomplishments support my decision. I do believe the people of this district deserve choices and not predetermined selections. My hope is that each committee in this county keeps an open mind and will let the choice be made through a primary where the people can choose who represent them.”
Announcing his intent to run for the Assembly seat on the Democrat line is Scott Comegys. Scott owns a home and alpaca farm in Palmyra. Scott will make his “official” announcement in Palmyra Village Park on Wednesday at noon.
Comegys’s stated that throughout his life, he has been engaging with people of all walks of life. He states that he brings people together, listens and then tries his best to help them with common goals. He feels that a representative in government should hear the people they represent, work for the people they represent, and be accountable
to the people they represent. He believes that representation should result in progress, prosperity, and unity for the people of the nation.
For the position of New York State Senator, current Senator Pam Helming will seek reelection on the Republican line. The term is for 2 years. The 54th District includes all or parts of Cayuga, Monroe, Ontario, Seneca, Tompkins and Wayne Counties.
Pam, a resident of Canandaigua and a registered Republican, has stated:“It has been an honor and privilege to represent the hardworking taxpayers of the Wayne-Finger Lakes region for the last year and a half. As state senator, I have worked to serve our communities and fight for the issues important to local families.”
Senator Helming was first elected in 2016, succeeding longtime State Senator Michael Nozzolio.
Challenging Helming for the position will be Kenan Baldridge, who current serves as Supervisor for the Town of Rose, a position he has held since 2013. He also served for 11 years on the Board of Education at the North Rose Wolcott School District. Baldridge has previously run for the State Senate. At that time he expressed his call for tightened ethics rules when it comes to outside income and corporate donation to end what he described as rampant corruption. He indicated that he wanted to ensure that rural and high need school districts receive a fair share of state funding. He also wants to address landfills, which affect communities across the 54th district. The High Acres Landfill in Macedon, he noted, is projected to be “as high as the Sibley Building in Rochester. I think somebody has got to get the Department of Environmental Conservation to change their waste management plan and close these landfills and not open any new ones and deal with our waste in some other way.”