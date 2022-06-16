Powered by Dark Sky
June 16th 2022, Thursday
Local responders celebrate Calvin Stiner

by WayneTimes.com
June 16, 2022

On Saturday, June 4th Wayne County Emergency Responders celebrated Calvin Stiner. Calvin is a five year old that was diagnosed with Burkitt’s Lymphoma at the age of two. He was referred to Make a Wish Foundation by Golisano Children’s Hospital.

Calvin’s wish was to sit in a firetruck, ambulance and police car. Marbletown Fire Department hosted the event, and picked up Calvin at home in a Fire Truck. Along with the Fire Department, he responded to the Fire Hall and extinguished a fire that was built just for him!

He was then given a tour of area emergency vehicles. He got to sit in them all! After opening some gifts from all the area First Responder agencies, he was issued his own Trooper Uniform! Thank you to all of the area agencies that made this wish come true for Calvin. He will never forget it!!

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

