Long Awaited Grand re-opening of Walworth Seely Library slated for Saturday, August 27th

Walworth-Seely Public Library will be reopening its doors on Lorraine Drive for the first time since March.

The public is invited to celebrate the occasion and to experience the expanded and renovated space firsthand.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022, rain or shine, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at 3600 Lorraine Drive in.Walworth.

The plans included a 1,300 square foot addition as well as a renovation of the existing space, featuring 2 new meetings rooms with a collapsible wall in between them, a drive up book drop, additional shelving space, a new ADA compliant circulation desk, an interactive children’s literacy mural, additional staff offices, and storage space.

The grand reopening will include music by cello duo DJ Celli, a bounce house for the kids, games with prizes, crafts, goodie bags, cakes prepared by local bakers from Wegmans and Tops and food for purchase from FingerLakes Hots and Rob’s Sweet Tooth food trucks.

“This project has been in the works since before the pandemic,” said Library Director Anne Brown, “We are so excited to be able to finally share it with the community.”

“Although the temporary library located in the Walworth plaza behind the US Post Office will no longer be in operation as of August 22, while we are moving back into our renovated space, we will have some programs offered next week off-site prior to our grand reopening of the Walworth Library a on Saturday 8/27”, added Brown.

The Walworth-Seely Library serves about 9,250 patrons in the Town of Walworth.

Their mission is to build community by engaging, educating and enriching the lives of our patrons.

The Walworth-Seely Public Library will guide the implementation of its mission with its over arching value of service to the diverse needs of the community.

The project is being funded entirely by the library (through judicious savings from staff vacancies over the years), through contributions from the Friends of the Walworth-Seely Public Library, and through NYS Construction Aid grants that the library applied for.

The library had to provide matching funds for the Construction Aid grants.

The work was done by Massa Construction, Landry Mechanical, and NB Electrical Services and began in February of this year.

When work began, there were events offered online/virtually, outdoors, at the Walworth Lodge building and at temporary library space insdie the Walworth Plaza next to Mark’s Pizzeria on Route 441 in Walworth. That location is closed as of August 22.

“Thanks to the Friends of the Walworth-Seely Public library for their assistance with contributions toward the renovation. Their book sales over the past 20 years have contributed to the new carpeting, cabinetry, and circulation desk in the renovated library and we are grateful for their fundraising efforts for the library.

They are a worthy organization who are seeking new members so if anyone wants to help, the library, they can join the Friends of Walworth-Seely Public Library,” said Brown.