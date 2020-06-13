Lost purse leads to three week investigation, multiple charges, for three co-conspirators

State Police out of Lyons knew who would be in the vehicle they stopped on Route 31 in Lyons on Tuesday (6/9) after they received a tip.

It all began when a woman lost her purse while shopping on May 24th. She told troopers she may have left it in a shopping cart.

Someone erroneously found the purse that led to three people working in concert using the Arcadia woman’s license identification and credit card at two convenience stores, the KwikFill in Lyons the Byrne Dairy in Newark and the Newark Walmart.

The driver, Melissa Miller, age 29, of Kelley Road in Sodus was charged with two counts of Identity Theft in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, Forgery in the Second Degree Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree and one count of Grand Larceny (Walmart and Lyons KwikFill) and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree.

Miller was also charged with Attempted Forgery in the Second Degree, Identity Theft in the Third Degree, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Newark Byrne Dairy)

A passenger in the vehicle, Dylan J. Mills, age 28, of Spencer Street in Lyons charged with Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree, Felony Forgery in the Second Degree, Identity Theft in the Third Degree and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree-Lorazepam and Prescription Medication in Non-Original Container in the Town of Lyons.

Mills was also caught on video at the Newark Walmart and the Lyons KwikFill, driving the vehicle and additionally charged with six traffic tickets, including Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree. in both Newark and Lyons.

It is alleged Miller and Mills used the card at the Newark Walmart and the Lyons KwikFill successfully together and attempted to use it to buy gas and cigarettes at the Byrne dairy, where it was declined..

Another of the vehicle’s occupants, Richard H. Taft Jr., age 33, of Spencer Street in Sodus was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fifth Degree for possessing the driver’s license of the woman who lost her purse.

Miller, Mills and Taft were taken to centralized arraignment. Miller was remanded to jail on $1000/$3000/$5000 cash and released after posting bail. Mills was remanded on $2500/$5000/$10,000. Both will appear in both Lyons and Newark Village Court. Taft was released to appear in Lyons Court on August 11.