Lots of Tails and Tales at Macedon Public Library

This summer libraries across the state will be offering summer reading programs with the theme, “Tails and Tales.” From June 23 to August 6, Macedon Public Library will motivate people of all ages to read more books by providing prizes and special activities connected to a creature theme.

Grace & Glory will kick-off the library’s festivities on Thursday, July 1. A wide variety of animals and animal handlers will be set-up in the parking lot at the library. All community members are invited to visit the mini-zoo between the hours of 2 pm and 6 pm. The library will also have related books on display so children, teens and adults can continue their animal adventure at home. This program has been sponsored with funding from Friends of Macedon Public Library.