Lyons Capital Improvement Project passes

Voters in the Lyons Central School District approved the $55 million Capital Improvement Project proposition – 522 yes votes to 212 no votes – on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Improvements include state-of-the-art security upgrades, modernized classrooms, cutting-edge technology, and space for new, innovative programming. All buildings district-wide will receive renovations.

Superintendent Matthew Barr stated, "The impact of this project extends far beyond our school walls. A thriving district will serve as a source of pride for our students and the entire community. These improvements will have a positive effect on the Lyons community for generations to come."