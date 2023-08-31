Powered by Dark Sky
August 31st 2023, Thursday
Lyons Capital Improvement Project passes

by WayneTimes.com
August 31, 2023

Voters in the Lyons Central School District approved the $55 million Capital Improvement Project proposition – 522 yes votes to 212 no votes – on Wednesday, August 30, 2023. Improvements include state-of-the-art security upgrades, modernized classrooms, cutting-edge technology, and space for new, innovative programming. All buildings district-wide will receive renovations.

Superintendent Matthew Barr stated, "The impact of this project extends far beyond our school walls. A thriving district will serve as a source of pride for our students and the entire community. These improvements will have a positive effect on the Lyons community for generations to come."

Recent Obituaries

Roldan, Luis J. 

SODUS: August 25, 2023 Luis Jose Roldan 36, passed away as a result of a tragic motorcycle accident leaving family and friends with deep sorrow in their hearts. Luis was born November 8, 1986 in Schenectady, NY and later settled in Sodus, NY. In Sodus, he was very well liked and was a young entrepreneur […]

Dynes, Kevin Daniel

PALMYRA: Kevin Daniel Dynes, 27, of Palmyra, unexpectedly passed away on August 9, 2023, while travelling through Eureka, KS.  Kevin is survived by his mother, Caroline Sarmiento; father, Dana (Amy) Dynes; brother, Allen (Shawnee) Dynes; sister, Annabelle Sarmiento; grandfather, Frederick von Wiegen; nieces, Indigo and Ivy Dynes, along with many friends and extended family members. […]

