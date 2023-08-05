Lyons Central School District plans $51 million Capital Improvement

In July of 2023, the Lyons Board of Education of the District adopted a resolution to put a Capital Improvement project to the voters. The vote will be held in the Elementary School Building located at 98 William St., Lyons, New York, on August 30, 2023 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Superintendent Matt Barr offered his feelings about the project.

“The Lyons Community and School District deserves the best, and that is why we are considering this capital improvement at this time.”

The project will consist of the reconstruction and renovation of various District buildings and facilities including the Middle/High School Building, the Elementary School Building and the former Lyons Community Center Building - with plans for an enclosed elevated pedestrian walkway crossing Manhattan Street to connect the High School and the LCC.

There will be structural integrity and enhancements for educational opportunties at the Elementary School. The 5th and 6th grades will join the junior high to form a 5-8 grade union, with more opportunities for the 5th & 6th graders to integrate into early foreign language learning, specific content enrichments and Agricultural Technology learning.

Improved safety and security will be provided for the Shared Bus garage facility. The former water treatment plant will be demolished.

“Offering our community this building project is extremely exciting and long overdue, stated Barr. “Looking at the past five years, voters in the 11 Wayne County districts have approved over $150 million dollars in capital projects. Unfortunately, we have received only ¼ of 1% of that total. Simply put, our neighbors have benefitted from a system designed specifically to assist school districts like Lyons, while we did not. Upon voter approval of this project on August 30th, our community will take a step toward evening the playing field.”

The Superintendent noted that the District is being very proactive and careful with tax payer funding. The total estimated cost of the Project is $51,000,000 - fully funded by spending funds on deposit in the District’s existing Capital Reserve Fund, District Fund Balance monies, and the levy of a tax in the amount of $48,700,000 subject to available State aid or to any other revenues available for such purpose.

An additional plus for the project is pre-K programming, according to Barr.

“Currently, and regretfully, not all Pre-K students are accepted into the Pre-K program. Additionally, a portion of the program is located in a separate building apart from the Elementary School. When we have the necessary space, we will have the capacity to accept ALL 3 and 4 year old students. ALL Pre-K programming will be located in the Elementary School where ALL Pre-K students will have access to nurses, counselors, physical education, a library, auditorium, music and arts. No students will be turned away.”

“Studies have proven that the earlier kids are provided a formal education, the more likely their academic success will persist through later years. This directly results in fewer special needs services in the future, which helps the student and community, while also being less expensive.”

Barr also noted that improvements for meeting and workout spaces, as well as performance areas make Lyons a more attractive destination for visitors and families.

An Open forum for the public to learn about the Capital Project will be held on August 8th from 5:30-6:30 pm,, just prior to School Board meeting in the Board of Education room at the Middle/High School.

The public may submit any questions they would like answered during the Public Forum to capitalproject@lyonscsd.org before 5 pm on Monday, August 7th.