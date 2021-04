Instead of fighting a civil matter/complaint concerning an appellate court grievance filed against him, long time Town of Lyons Justice Larry Hartwell decided to resign the post he had held for 16 years.

According to sources, Hartwell was tired and frustrated by the changes and process involved in being a town justice.

Hartwell submitted his resignation to the Lyons Town Board and after consulting with Lyons Town Justice Desain and the Board of Elections, decided not to fill Hartwell’s seat until the November elections.

“I thought Larry (Judge Hartwell) did a good job,” said a County official not wishing to be quoted. The official added being a town justice with the current climate and changes is very difficult.